WWE RAW - Best and worst- Brock Lesnar verbally decimates Bobby Lashley, The biggest issue with Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop revealed 

WWE RAW was a newsworthy show because there were a lot of developments heading into the Royal Rumble this year. Whether or not it was a good show is a matter of opinion. In this reviewer's opinion, it really was not. That's not to say that there weren't enough high points during the course of the night.

It's time for us to let you know what we thought were the best and worst points of the evening, and for you to share your opinions on the same. But before we dive into that, let's make a few things clear. There are vast, gaping logical holes in the programming, such as why a RAW star is in the Universal Championship picture.

Let's not even get into where Veer Mahaan is and why Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor was suddenly dropped, out of the blue. Let's just assume that Veer Mahaan has disappeared into unknown realms and will appear in the next MCU film.

Without wasting any more of your precious time, it's time to pick the good from the bad.

#3 Best/Worst: Husband and wife on WWE RAW are both in heel vs. heel feuds

What makes WWE unique is the duality of good vs. evil - a clash between the light and dark.

Unfortunately, on WWE RAW this week, there was no explanation for why Seth Rollins was able to pull some strings and ensure that he got a shot at the top title on SmackDown.

Much like Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns, where the audience won't know whom to root for, Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch was confirmed on this week's show. One cannot deny that both of these matches are exciting, but at the same time, why pit one heel against another?

Edited by Alan John