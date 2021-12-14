WWE RAW - Best and worst- Money in the Bank winner finally gets a push, Bobby Lashley's future partner revealed, Possible face turn?

Something about WWE RAW just feels off, doesn't it? There are so many logical flaws and confusing segments that one has to wonder if something about the entire show is amiss.

Why does Adam Pearce oscillate from being a heel to a babyface every single week? He made Drew McIntyre, a beloved babyface miss a battle royal, showing certain heelish tendencies. And this week, Deville and he made a No DQ stipulation to help Lashley out, which was a babyface move.

What is the motivation behind watching three hours of WWE RAW to follow the story of a monster heel overcoming three of his challengers? Are we supposed to root for him? Is he turning babyface soon?

It certainly does not seem like it if you consider how the WWE RAW main event match played out. Yes, Bobby Lashley and Big E worked together to dispatch the heels, but The All Mighty won the match with MVP's help.

After three hours of WWE RAW most weeks, you're left questioning your sanity.

#3 Best/Worst: Splitting up the top WWE RAW heel couple

Was splitting up Miz and Mrs. on WWE RAW a good idea? Maryse definitely adds a lot to The Miz's presentation, and for them to go their separate ways just seems like a strange decision. Let's hope that the company has an endgame for this storyline and that it's not something they decided to do out of the blue this week.

It's weird to see Maryse get upset with The Miz's cowardly action, where he used her as a shield. It's not the first time he's done it. Why is she upset now?

That said, it's impossible to divert your eyes when these three individuals are on-screen. Everything about this segment, barring the end, was great.

