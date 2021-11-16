WWE RAW - Best and worst- Reason why Austin Theory replaced Rey Mysterio, Sly dig at AEW, Top star missing from the show 

WWE RAW was a fine show but it did not quite fulfill its basic purpose. It did not get us hyped for this weekend's pay-per-view at all, and honestly, that should have been the primary objective.

Adam Pearce is clearly a heel now, but it's difficult to determine whether it's a good or a bad thing. One has to believe that the only reason he's gone over to the dark side is that he'll be feuding with Brock Lesnar, who's a babyface.

That was pretty much the only real development from WWE RAW this week. Everything else was just your standard fare and had no elements of a go-home show.

Are you excited for Survivor Series 2021 at all? Let us know in the comments section below.

#3 Best/Worst: The WWE RAW Women's Champion is far better than her challenger on the microphone

Liv Morgan cut an okay promo when she came out to confront the WWE RAW Women's Champion this week. Unfortunately, you don't square off with Becky Lynch in a promo battle and win, irrespective of whoever you are.

Morgan gained some of her steam back by dropping the B-word and picking up the WWE RAW Women's Championship. But even then, Becky Lynch's aura just shines much brighter than anyone else as the company's top star.

Hey, did anyone catch the WWE social media team putting up this Tweet above? Yes, it happened during WWE RAW and no, your eyes do not deceive you. It almost certainly has to be a reference to AEW star Ruby Soho. Was this a dig at her?

It baffles the mind why Becky Lynch, despite the crowd roaring in appreciation for her, is still a heel. She is more popular than any other babyface on the roster.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John