WWE RAW - Best and worst- Goldberg crosses the PG line, The real reason why Shayna Baszler didn't make it to the finals

WWE RAW was an alright show, but it wasn't the best go-home episode before a major pay-per-view at all. There were a lot of interesting developments but there wasn't enough to keep the audience engaged over the long haul.

One of the major issues right now in terms of how this episode was built up is the lack of excitement for upcoming matches. Whether it's babyface vs. babyface encounters like Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods or Drew McIntyre vs. Big E, or the fact that the WWE RAW Women's Champion will be on SmackDown from next week, it all just seems like a mess.

With that said, here's what we liked about this week's episode of WWE RAW and a rundown of things that in our opinion did not hit home. But to start with here's something we liked and disliked in equal measure.

#3 Best/worst: Why did Doudrop win big on WWE RAW against Shayna Baszler?

WWE had achieved the impossible. They had managed to rehabilitate Shayna Baszler into the assassin we'd always known she was, after the self-inflicted wounds that came from those embarrassing shopping skits with Reggie and Nia Jax. So, for her to lose on WWE RAW in the semi-finals of the Queen's Crown tournament may not necessarily be the best idea.

Let's face it. The only reason why Doudrop won this big match is that Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and the rest of the creative team wanted a babyface vs. heel encounter in the Queen's Crown finals.

Also, for Doudrop to get the rub from defeating Shayna Baszler is not a bad decision at all.

It just seems like this is far too small a stage for Shayna Baszler to already be losing. 'The Queen of Spades' winning the 'Queen's Crown' makes all the sense in the world, right?

Edited by Alan John