WWE RAW - Best and worst- Two reasons for major title change, New heel alliance begins, Talented wrestler in a cringeworthy segment?

It is impossible to dispute that this week's episode of WWE RAW was loaded. Fans were treated to not one but two incredible dream matches as well as a title change.

Overall, this edition of WWE RAW was a lot better than usual because of the star power involved. That said, there's bound to be some criticism when it comes to a three-hour-long broadcast, and this week was no different. Do remember that Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal were in the UK depriving the brand of two top stars this week.

#3 Best: WWE RAW sees two new Champions being crowned

You could definitely make a case for Shotzi and Nox getting a shot at Natalya and Tamina Snuka before Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H (or AHS as Sonya Deville would likely say it). You could also say that this title change only happened because of stiff competition from the NFL and AEW.

There was a point during WWE RAW when it seemed like Rhea Ripley botched her promo, but she was overwhelmed. After the message she delivered regarding pediatric cancer, there was no way that Nikki A.S.H. and Ripley were losing the title match.

They did not.

One has to hope that these titles are taken more seriously on WWE RAW and SmackDown and maybe even NXT. Could A.S.H and Ripley bring a sense of relevancy to these titles that they have been missing?

