WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Why the Survivor Series build is delayed, legend being misused, major faction to split up soon?

What are the similarities between WWE SmackDown this week and Seinfeld? Simply put, they are both shows about nothing. One intentionally, the other not so much. Yes, there was nothing wrong with WWE SmackDown per se, but pretty much nothing newsworthy emerged from it at all!

Of course, you are welcome to share your thoughts, views, and comments in the section right below. Do let us know how you feel about this week's WWE SmackDown episode in detail. Don't worry if you disagree with this reviewer's assessment because healthy conversations help everyone.

Also, rate the show a thumbs up or down in the poll attached below.

#3 Best/Worst: Still no sign of WWE SmackDown vs. RAW but for a good reason!

Like every year, WWE SmackDown vs. RAW is the theme for Survivor Series in 2021. We knew this from the many ads that played during the show.

One of the reasons why the build may not have started yet is for all the pieces to settle. The draft has just happened, and the audience may not be familiar with all players yet.

However, the main reason why the Survivor Series build hasn't begun in full swing is that several key players are in the UK. Pretty much every top guy from RAW is overseas, including WWE SmackDown star Sasha Banks.

Had the invasions begun this week, with B+ players who may/may not be in the eventual matches, then it wouldn't have hyped us for the pay-per-view in the manner it should.

It's far too early to expect much loyalty from the current lot of superstars also, as they've just been drafted to the blue brand.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy