Best & Worst of RAW: Bobby Lashley's next opponent revealed, Former World Champion negatively affected by WrestleMania storyline?

Monday Night RAW was a highly-anticipated one, as fans wanted to see Bobby Lashley's first episode as the WWE Champion. That was certainly one aspect that WWE has been getting right, although there were a lot of drawbacks as well.

Either way, the road to WrestleMania 37 is in full steam, and there are only four episodes of RAW left until The Grandest Stage of Them All. With just over a month away, WWE had to put out their best for the Red brand. While the mid-portions of the show may not have been as fascinating, a great start and a great finish helped save the show.

Here are the best and worst things about RAW this week:

#3. Best: The Miz gets decimated on RAW....again

The introduction Bobby Lashley received on RAW was incredible. He walked into the show with The Hurt Business, and three out of four members were covered in Championship gold.

Bobby Lashley got a great mini-video package before his entrance. He was treated like a World Champion, and he looked like it as well. No matter how much The Miz tried to keep his distance from Lashley, his fate was the same.

A spinebuster followed by The Hurt Lock saw Bobby Lashley retain the WWE Championship - sending a clear message to the locker room. One of the best parts of the show was how WWE presented Bobby Lashley throughout the episode.

Drew McIntyre was seen as a close observer of the match, indicating that he is next for the title. However, Sheamus prevented that from happening right away.

We're interested to see how Bobby Lashley is presented heading into WrestleMania 37, given we're now just a month and two days left until The Show of Shows.

What lies ahead for Bobby Lashley on RAW?

