WWE RAW - Best and Worst - CM Punk chants hijack the show, Last supernatural entity after Bray Wyatt's departure, Embarrassing botch

Whether it's the extraordinary wrestling of NXT or the fast-paced nature of SmackDown, RAW is probably the least enjoyable of the company's many offerings, and a case could be made that WWE RAW is not the best weekly show that the company puts out by a long shot.

This week was a particularly excruciating episode and truth be told, the 'Bests' on this list were difficult to pick out. There were several points during WWE RAW where piped-in noise was added to the ongoing proceedings, which was so poorly done, that it further distracted from the product.

So, with that in mind, here's what worked for WWE RAW and a few aspects that did not really hit home at all. As always, feel free to sound off in the comments below.

Did you think WWE RAW this week was enjoyable? If so, let us know in the comments below.

#3 Best/Worst: CM Punk chants echo through several WWE RAW segments

@WrestlingDaze here are the most audible @CMPunk chants, you can see and hear Damian priest almost breaks character. You also hear towards the end of the promo, obviously dubbed in cheering noises. pic.twitter.com/0c6QZKVdfk — James_Kenny (@James67643300) August 3, 2021

On the one hand, it's a good thing for fans to let their voices be heard. When you're in Chicago and you're not putting on a good show for the crowd, the audience will make it known that they're not enjoying what they're watching live.

But on the other, the crowd can totally derail a show with CM Punk chants, making an unpleasant show absolutely unbearable.

Please keep em coming bro 🙏 — DuasKarabiber (@DuasKarabiber) August 3, 2021

There were also chants for Becky Lynch and Bray Wyatt throughout the course of WWE RAW. While seasoned performers like Charlotte Flair breezed through their lines, others faltered. When the crowd hijacks a show, it can be a wonderful thing (Read: KofiMania) or a disaster, as was evidenced this week.

But then again, if you have a different viewpoint when it comes to chants, please sound off in the comments section below.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun