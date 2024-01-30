WWE RAW - Best and Worst - CM Punk's injury status; new finish to Cody Rhodes' story and more

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW was the first episode of the red brand after the 2024 Royal Rumble. Hence, there were plenty of expectations from the show. While the red brand delivered in some aspects, certain things didn't feel right.

In this article, we will look at the Best and Worst moments from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW:

#3. Best: CM Punk's promo to open RAW

CM Punk suffered heartbreak at the 2024 Royal Rumble when Cody Rhodes eliminated him to win the Royal Rumble. Punk did a great job expressing his heartbreak on RAW's recent edition.

The Chicago native cut a promo filled with emotions and drew a massive response from the crowd.

However, another interesting aspect of The Best in the World's segment was the inclusion of Drew McIntyre. After the latter attacked Punk, there were questions about the latter's injury being honest or not. Regardless of what it is, the entire segment has created great suspense on RAW.

#2. Worst: Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's loss

While Chelsea Green and Piper Niven losing their Women's Tag Team Championship drew plenty of criticism, WWE does not seem keen on fixing it. The red brand's latest edition witnessed Green and Niven lose in a match against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

This result is unsuitable for Green, rumored to get a massive push after WrestleMania 40. Losing under three minutes is not an excellent way to project a star. Also, given Green and Niven have been very entertaining as tag team champions, WWE could do better than booking them to lose so quickly.

#2. Best: DIY's match against The Judgment Day

DIY's reunion on RAW created quite a buzz in 2023. Fans were excited to see Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa come back together since it would add freshness to the tag team division on RAW.

While the duo hasn't experienced success since reuniting, their tag team championship match against The Judgment Day on the red brand's recent edition proved that Triple H will give them a push. Despite losing the competition, DIY looked great in the match.

It would be safe to say that if compared to all matches that took place on the red brand, Judgment Day vs DIY was the best. Given that WWE has shown promise in Gargano and Ciampa, it will be worth observing their future.

#1. Worst: Bayley's promo post-Royal Rumble victory

When it was announced that Bayley would speak to the WWE Universe on Monday Night RAW, fans expected plenty. However, the promo led to nothing apart from Bayley being intimidated by Nia Jax, who attacked Rhea Ripley when the latter made her way to the ring to confront Bayley.

After winning the Royal Rumble and having four teammates on her side, being scared of Jax is not a good look for Bayley. Also, given the Rumble winner will make her announcement on this week's SmackDown, the whole segment did not seem to be worth the time.

#1. Best: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' segment

When Cody Rhodes eliminated CM Punk to win the 2024 Royal Rumble, fans were convinced he would challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, the recent segment between Rhodes and Seth Rollins has changed that perception for many.

After Rollins did his best to convince Rhodes to face him at WrestleMania 40, which led to curiosity among fans, another interesting thing this segment did is it opened up the possibility of a match between Reigns and The Rock.

Because, at the end of the day, Cody Rhodes' ultimate goal is to win a World Championship. And given how The Bloodline interferes in every Roman Reigns match, The American Nightmare could choose Seth Rollins. This opens the possibility for a match between the Samoan cousins.

