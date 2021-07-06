WWE RAW - Best and worst- Top Superstar attacked by 2 former tag team partners, Big botch on-air, Mistake with a current Champion

Man, WWE RAW this week wasn't very good at all. The absence of top stars like Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt has really sucked the wind out of the product, making the three hours a chore to really sit through.

I was literally YELLING AT THE CLOCK for RAW to end. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) July 6, 2021

Yes, WWE RAW is a lot of fun in small doses, and that's why so many people you meet these days say that they watch the entire show on YouTube. There is no sense of continuity throughout the show and it just feels like a lot of different parts put together, not forming a bigger picture.

This is obviously one person's opinion, and if you somehow enjoyed WWE RAW this week feel free to tell us about it in the comments.

#3 Best/Worst: We finally get Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW this week

We all know that Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal used to be the best of friends once upon a time, as a part of 3MB. What we may not remember is Jinder Mahal's muscle on WWE RAW, Veer, also teamed up with Drew McIntyre at Superstar Spectacle. Incidentally, in that encounter, Jinder Mahal was on the opposite side.

It's a different story on WWE RAW with Jinder Mahal, effectively turning into the Jinder-taker arriving on his motorcycle. Yes, it's great to see the two 3MB members slugging it out because they definitely had chemistry. But we could do without the sword stealing!

Honestly, let's do away with the 'storytime with Drew McIntyre' segments! This author has had the good fortune of interviewing the Scotsman several times, and he's a cool, pleasant guy. Something that does not come across in these storytelling segments at all.

If anything, they make him seem unlikeable and extremely nerdy, something he's not!

