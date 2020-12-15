WWE RAW - Best and worst- Former Champion returns before TLC, 2 Major mistakes with Keith Lee 

This week's episode of WWE RAW began on a fantastic note, and for a change, the first half was actually quite entertaining. And then, Matt Black from the SK Wrestling news team spoke the words aloud on our community chat, praising the show, and WWE RAW just seemed to lose a lot of the momentum that it started with.

Jokes aside, this was not a show without a sense of direction, a sense of purpose, as WWE RAW often seems to be. This week's episode of WWE RAW actually did a lot of things to get us excited for the pay-per-view this weekend, and honestly, they did not even achieve the same feat for Survivor Series.

So, with that said, we present the best and worst of WWE RAW before TLC

#1 Best: Mandy Rose returns to WWE RAW in a major way

What a year it has been for Mandy Rose! She was in arguably the best non-title women's feud of the year with Sonya Deville for a spell, and also in a super popular angle with Otis as his on-screen girlfriend. Upon her arrival to WWE RAW, she was repackaged and paired with Dana Brooke, and just when the team was picking up steam, she was legitimately injured.

We are thrilled to report that she is back and she will likely be in the Women's Tag Team Championship picture going forward.

The current WWE RAW women's roster is so starved for talent that the WWE RAW Women's Champion, Asuka, had to step into the picture.

Mandy Rose could continue her run in the tag team division and because she's the prototypical Superstar that WWE is known to like, she could become a pretty formidable player in the singles division as well.