WWE RAW - Best and worst- Vince McMahon regains confidence in a top Superstar, Big mistake with a current Champion 

Once WWE RAW stopped airing, our staff was confused about whether to give it a thumbs-up or thumbs-down rating. While the episode was not bad at all, no new update technically emerged from the show!

Honestly, while episodes like these do not do much for Sportskeeda's news team, they are easier to sit through than the fare WWE usually serves up. Nothing was exceptionally good, but nothing was embarrassingly bad either. Everything was smack dab right in the middle.

Here's what we thought hit home for WWE RAW this week. Also, some misses need to be highlighted as well.

#3 Best: The opening segment on WWE RAW set the stage for a major showdown

Somehow, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley did not go at it before their big fight made it feel even bigger. The opening segment of RAW showcased the difference in demeanor between the two former MMA beasts heading into the biggest match of their career.

One must wonder if the story they're telling about Lesnar becoming cocky and brash will be his undoing in the upcoming match. And what role will the two managers play in the outcome? Will we see a brand new WWE Champion be crowned at the Royal Rumble?

All said and done, this feels like the biggest match the company can put on that does not involve Roman Reigns. The way they have set it up makes fans invested in all of the action.

