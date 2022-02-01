×
Create
Notifications

WWE RAW - Best & Worst - Problem with Brock Lesnar in the Elimination Chamber, Underrated star steals the show

Brock Lesnar was on WWE RAW this week.
Brock Lesnar was on WWE RAW this week.
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 01, 2022 11:17 AM IST
Listicle

Following an average Royal Rumble, WWE RAW got us back on track with a great episode. We had some big moments and a plethora of fun matches, although a few of them did have some problems.

The build-up to Elimination Chamber is underway, with a couple of massive title matches being announced for the event. This includes Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship defense inside the dreaded structure. We now know all five men who will challenge him in Saudi Arabia.

Anyway, let's take a look at the main positives and negatives from this week's episode of WWE RAW. Be sure to give your thoughts on the show in the comments section below.

#3 Best: Becky Lynch gets an Xtreme challenge

😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲#WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE gets a message from @RondaRousey! https://t.co/hAftMAK85o

The main event segment of WWE RAW began with us expecting Ronda Rousey to decide between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. However, it ended with the RAW Women's Champion receiving a challenge for the ages from her childhood favorite.

Big Time Becks used to dress up like Lita (and got in trouble for doing so), making their upcoming match at Elimination Chamber a tad more special than it already is. The WWE Hall of Famer emerged after Rousey had returned backstage, promising to announce her WrestleMania opponent on this week's SmackDown.

For a while, it seemed like Lita would challenge Charlotte for the blue brand's Women's Title at the Saudi Arabian event, so tonight's announcement was a pleasant surprise. Even if the winner isn't in much doubt, the two are sure to have a great contest.

#WWEChamber just got even more EXTREME.@AmyDumas wants @BeckyLynchWWE for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle, and she's going to get it! https://t.co/S7nlmx5iKO

Becky Lynch could score a massive victory over the legend, further boosting her title reign before she faces a full-time WWE RAW star at The Show of Shows. Bianca Belair is the best choice to dethrone The Man, but there are others like Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी