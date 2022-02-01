WWE RAW - Best & Worst - Problem with Brock Lesnar in the Elimination Chamber, Underrated star steals the show

Following an average Royal Rumble, WWE RAW got us back on track with a great episode. We had some big moments and a plethora of fun matches, although a few of them did have some problems.

The build-up to Elimination Chamber is underway, with a couple of massive title matches being announced for the event. This includes Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship defense inside the dreaded structure. We now know all five men who will challenge him in Saudi Arabia.

Anyway, let's take a look at the main positives and negatives from this week's episode of WWE RAW. Be sure to give your thoughts on the show in the comments section below.

#3 Best: Becky Lynch gets an Xtreme challenge

The main event segment of WWE RAW began with us expecting Ronda Rousey to decide between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. However, it ended with the RAW Women's Champion receiving a challenge for the ages from her childhood favorite.

Big Time Becks used to dress up like Lita (and got in trouble for doing so), making their upcoming match at Elimination Chamber a tad more special than it already is. The WWE Hall of Famer emerged after Rousey had returned backstage, promising to announce her WrestleMania opponent on this week's SmackDown.

For a while, it seemed like Lita would challenge Charlotte for the blue brand's Women's Title at the Saudi Arabian event, so tonight's announcement was a pleasant surprise. Even if the winner isn't in much doubt, the two are sure to have a great contest.

Becky Lynch could score a massive victory over the legend, further boosting her title reign before she faces a full-time WWE RAW star at The Show of Shows. Bianca Belair is the best choice to dethrone The Man, but there are others like Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley.

