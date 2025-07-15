WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Roman Reigns is back, Gunther’s SummerSlam opponent revealed

WWE Monday Night RAW is now in the books, and it was an excellent show. Following an unbelievable edition of Evolution, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials made sure to deliver a RAW to be remembered.

For starters, the show featured many women. Most of the first half of the show highlighted the company's outstanding women's division. Beyond that, a large part of the show focused on building up matches for SummerSlam.

The Biggest Party Of The Summer is less than three weeks away. While some stories have already been developing, others have just begun on this show. Regardless, big matches and segments took place.

Not everything was perfect, though. There was one decision that was arguably the worst of the night and another that was questionable. On the other hand, some moments were incredible. This article will take a look at both the highs and lows of the red brand's latest episode.

Worst: The Kabuki Warriors losing to The Judgment Day made no sense

The Judgment Day remains the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. At Evolution, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defend their titles against Zaria & Sol Ruca, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, and The Kabuki Warriors.

On WWE RAW, The Kabuki Warriors hoped to get some revenge and faced the champions in a standard tag team match. Unfortunately, Asuka and Kairi Sane lost the match, thanks in part to interference from Dominik Mysterio.

This was one of the worst parts of RAW. The match was good, but there was no reason for The Kabuki Warriors to lose. It wasn't even a title match, so now, after that loss, Asuka and Kairi Sane have no direction whatsoever. They should have at least won and then lost a title match down the line.

Best: The Gauntlet Match and the crowning of a new number one contender was perfect

One of the best parts of WWE Monday Night RAW was the Gauntlet Match. The bout saw Bron Breakker, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Penta, and CM Punk competing for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Bron Breakker started the match and went on to defeat Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. CM Punk then defeated Bron to end the match. This showcase was amazing for Breakker, as he worked for over 40 minutes and pinned three top babyfaces. If this were a test, Breakker passed with flying colors.

Even better than that, CM Punk winning means he will now face Gunther at SummerSlam. This has been a dream match for many fans, and now it will actually happen in just three weeks. This was great.

Best/Worst: Lyra Valkyria and Bayley stole the show, but where does The Role Model go now?

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria had an amazing Triple Threat Match alongside Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution. On RAW tonight, Bayley and Lyra continued their moment and had a stellar 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

The bout was great and one of the best TV matches of the year. In the end, Lyra won two falls to secure the victory. This was great, and now Valkyria will battle Lynch, presumably one last time, at WWE SummerSlam for the Women's Intercontinental Title.

Unfortunately, this also means Bayley might miss SummerSlam. Since The Role Model was pulled from WrestleMania as well, this is especially frustrating. If Triple H doesn't find something for her to do, it could be bad news for the former world champion.

Best: Roman Reigns is back in WWE!

As noted, there was a Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW that was ultimately won by CM Punk. There was chaos afterward, however, as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed tried to take out Jey Uso and Punk once and for all. They got close, but then music hit.

Roman Reigns returned! The crowd absolutely erupted upon hearing his theme and exploded once Roman came out. The OTC then ran to the ring on WWE RAW and took out both Breakker and Reed before helping Jey up. He even had a stare-down with CM Punk.

This seemingly sets up a massive tag team match for SummerSlam. It looks like Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will team up to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Although that hasn't been officially confirmed, it should be an excellent match on a stacked show. This entire piece of business was great.

