WWE RAW- Best and worst- What Bray Wyatt meant by 19/11 revealed, RETRIBUTION in the worst segment of the year?

The episode of WWE RAW that happened this week was a very interesting one, because while nothing extraordinary happened per se, it was an important 'calm before the storm' show, leading up to Survivor Series. Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were clearly the stars of WWE RAW this week and they are likely to be the stars of the show for as long as they are a part of the brand.

It's been an exhausting few days of pro wrestling, if you account for SmackDown, Bound For Glory, and then Hell in a Cell, leading up to WWE RAW, and there was a sense of tiredness to the proceedings for sure, but the stage was set for the following weeks. What did you think of WWE RAW on a scale of 1-10, ladies, and gentlemen?

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you thought of the episode.

#1 Best: Did Bray Wyatt tease a segment with The Undertaker on WWE RAW this week?

One of the things that everyone is talking about from the Firefly Funhouse segment on WWE RAW is that Bray Wyatt, who was seemingly cosplaying The Mad Hatter, had 19/11 written on his tophat which is also the day that The Undertaker made his debut 30 years prior.

UNDERTAKER DEBUTED AT SURVIVIOR SERIES 19/11. AND BRAY HAS THOSE NUMBERS AGAIN.... #wweraw 👀 pic.twitter.com/JnqsfHXhg5 — Trevor T-Bar #FortheA #TogetherBlue (@ReeTre2) October 27, 2020

While it did seem from the final segment on WWE RAW that we will get a triple threat match between The Fiend, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series, the fact that Bray Wyatt had 19/11 written on his hat is a great sign of things to come, at least from the looks of it. Could we see a brush between the greatest supernatural character in WWE history and possibly his successor?