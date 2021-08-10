WWE RAW - Best and worst- 2 Major returns, Reason why Randy Orton RKOed Riddle, Most ridiculous segment of 2021?

Honestly speaking, WWE RAW wasn't bad at all. This week's show was a lot more enjoyable than it has been on other occasions and while the three-hour duration is certainly A LOT to take, this episode certainly had its moments.

Randy Orton and Riddle were the stars of WWE RAW this week. It was heartening to see the entire show based around the tag team division because the crowd was absolutely into the action, which is a rarity on RAW these days.

Unless you were viewing the show with a critical lens, there really isn't much to pick apart from WWE RAW this week. One could harp upon the fact that Baron Corbin had music for a few seconds before it was cut off, or that the promos that Nikki A.S.H. is cutting are unable to connect with the audience, but are they significant enough for this article?

In any case, here's the official review.

#3 Best/Worst: Jeff Hardy returns to WWE RAW and loses his match

It's weird to complain about Karrion Kross winning his match against Jeff Hardy on WWE RAW this week. Why did he lose his first match then? So if the idea was for him to defeat Jeff Hardy this week, it means that the overall plan is just to trade wins.

Somehow, Karrion Kross on WWE RAW, which is supposed to be the pinnacle of the professional wrestling world feels like a much smaller deal than he was in NXT, IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Underground.

It's difficult to pinpoint what the man's gimmick is on WWE RAW. That said, if he is winning matches against the likes of Keith Lee and Jeff Hardy, it does mean that he's on the right track. And that the company believes in him quite a bit!

