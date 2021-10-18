RAW before Crown Jewel Preview: Possible title change to be canceled, Big in-ring return after over a year

Welcome to the WWE RAW before Crown Jewel Preview. Not only is it the final RAW before a huge special event in Saudi Arabia, but it's also the last episode before the WWE Draft officially takes effect this coming Friday on SmackDown.

The brackets in the King of The Ring and Queen's Crown tournament will narrow down, as Xavier Woods and Jinder Mahal will look to book a place in the finals against Finn Balor, while Shayna Baszler and Doudrop will look to set a date against Zelina Vega in the finals.

There's a lot to look forward to tonight, so let's begin:

#5. Bianca Belair challenges Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair is still officially a SmackDown superstar until Friday, but she has a big chance to bring the RAW Women's title back to where it belongs when she challenges Charlotte Flair in a big title match.

Bianca Belair has faced Charlotte Flair before, but ever since the WWE Draft, things have been chaotic. Belair lost to her rival Sasha Banks on SmackDown on Day one of the WWE Draft, and she defeated Flair by DQ due to outside interference from Becky Lynch.

As you may know, the RAW and SmackDown Women's title situation is in a bit of a limbo with no clarification -- something we will presumably get over the next couple of weeks.

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was drafted to RAW, while RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair went the other way. A similar situation happened last year when The New Day and The Street Profits were drafted to the opposite brands with their titles. Adam Pearce eventually made them swap the titles to the brand they were associated with, ending any complications.

With the women's championships this year, it's a slightly different situation. Not only does Bianca Belair have the chance to become the RAW Women's Champion tonight if she beats Charlotte Flair, but she can become the SmackDown Women's Champion if she beats Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat match.

Belair being a dual titleholder seems unlikely, although it would be sweet revenge against her most recent rival, Becky Lynch, who is the only woman in WWE to simultaneously hold two top singles titles.

Belair is in a good position to win the RAW Women's Championship tonight, but in all likelihood, the possibility of the title change happening may have been canceled. This is for a couple of reasons - first, WWE has been "overbooking" their four top women (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair) recently.

Second, it would likely further complicate the situation on SmackDown, and the intention might be to protect Charlotte Flair ahead of her move to the Blue Brand this week. With that said, we'll likely get a title swap between Lynch and Flair soon.

