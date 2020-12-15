The latest episode of WWE RAW was intriguing for most parts as the build-up towards TLC 2020 reached its crescendo. Randy Orton and The Fiend contributed to the best segment on the whole show, while Lana withdrew from her tag title match after registering a monumental upset

On the other hand, the WWE Championship picture turned more interesting, with questions now being raised on the friendship between Sheamus and Drew Mcintyre. Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz once again showed that you cannot turn his back on him.

The rumors of Keith Lee being pushed down the card seem to be true after his loss to The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match. Apart from this, Riddle seems all set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship after registering a win over MVP. And most importantly, a major return is sure to bring a much-needed heft that the women's division required after stagnating for quite some while now.

So without any delays, let us dive into the major points that have gotten the people talking post this episode of RAW.

#1 Drew Mcintyre doesn't come to the rescue of Sheamus on RAW

The first match of this week's RAW saw Sheamus take on the #1 contender for the WWE Championship, AJ Styles. While The Phenomenal One managed to sneak a victory after a great match-up, the post-match beatdown of Sheamus raised a lot of questions. Both Styles and Omos were relentless in their attack. Everyone waited for Drew McIntyre to come to the aid of his best friend, but that did not happen.

McIntyre's absence is bound to get a lot of people talking. Even though he had a misunderstanding with the Celtic Warrior on the last week’s episode of WWE RAW, it was rather surprising that he left his buddy high and dry.

Later in the main event of RAW, after exchanging a few barbs, the champion and challenger got into a scuffle. Styles was supported by Omos and Miz-Morrison, all while Sheamus stayed away from the action and was nowhere to be seen.

How all of this will come into play during the WWE Championship match at TLC 2020 is to be seen. Will Sheamus be at ringside for his buddy, or considering today’s developments on RAW, would rather sit out?

With the always looming danger of the MITB holder The Miz cashing in, the odds are certainly stacked against the reigning WWE Champion come December 20.