WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber - Best and worst - Stone Cold's in-ring return potentially set, Poor introduction for NXT star

With Elimination Chamber mere days away, we saw the final build-up to the show from WWE RAW's side. Some fun moments involved the participants in the two Chamber matches, including bouts and entertaining segments.

Several feuds were developed adequately on the show, which has nicely shaped up the Elimination Chamber card. We also found out the final entrant in the women's match inside the dreaded structure on WWE RAW.

#3 Best/Worst: The final build for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The five announced superstars in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match faced off in a gauntlet match. This is an annual Chamber tradition, and we saw the same tropes used over the years.

This year, Rhea Ripley took the Seth Rollins/Kofi Kingston spot, wrestling for nearly 45 minutes, and had a blinder of a night. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion put on a career-defining performance and lasted the entire match, losing out to Bianca Belair in the end.

While The EST of WWE won here, this may have impacted her chances of winning on Saturday. Belair is the ideal opponent for Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Still, the winner of the pre-Elimination Chamber gauntlet has never won the big match since this concept was introduced in 2018.

We also found out that Alexa Bliss is the final participant in the Elimination Chamber Match. While she has been deemed cured by her therapist, she still has the soul of Lilly the Doll with her. This does not bode too well for those who want to see The Goddess return, even if she looks a lot more "human' now.

