I genuinely thought that there was a lot to like about WWE RAW before Extreme Rules, and it did seem like the low ratings forced WWE to step up its game. The commentary, sans Samoa Joe, leaves a lot to be desired but that is the WWE style, and one has no option but to get used to it if we're to watch RAW or SmackDown in 2020.

I am glad to report that I am not my usual pessimistic self as I go into this week's RAW review because I did think that WWE did a pretty commendable job when it comes to getting us excited for Extreme Rules. However, there were a few things that I did not care for, and I will list them in this week's report for your reading pleasure.

So, with that said, I present the 'Best and Worst' of WWE RAW.

#1 Best: Ric Flair tells a fantastic story in one of the most underrated promos on WWE RAW this year

If you watch the interaction between Ric Flair and The Big Show, you'll see that he plugged a WWE Network special, Big Show's Netflix series, and the upcoming match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW after Extreme Rules 2020 in a masterful promo. It did not seem contrived, it did not seem unnatural, and it seemed like Ric Flair really cared about Big Show's heath because he genuinely believes that Randy Orton is the best wrestler in the world right now on WWE RAW.

Randy Orton's promo, that followed on WWE RAW wasn't bad either, and even R-Truth was hilarious in this whole drama, as he almost always invariably is. I can't believe that I'm actually kicked about a Randy Orton vs. Big Show match in the year 2020.