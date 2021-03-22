6 Surprises that can happen on RAW after Fastlane: Former Universal Champion to get suspended, Debuting superstar to get a big title push?

The RAW after a pay-per-view is always exciting to watch. While Fastlane 2021 wasn't filled with expectations, it delivered beyond that. The first three matches weren't anything of note, but after that, it was consistent and an overall great pay-per-view.

This episode of RAW will be one of three that will conclude the road to WrestleMania. Fastlane was the final pay-per-view stop, and the March 22nd episode of RAW will serve as a fallout from the event.

There's a lot to get into. While no title change happened at Fastlane, the RAW side of things saw some pivotal bouts take place that will determine the shape of WrestleMania 37.

To start things off, let's address the 'canceled' Fastlane match between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon. What will be the fallout on RAW?

#6. Braun Strowman to face the consequences on RAW?

Braun Strowman at Fastlane 2021

Braun Strowman was scheduled to face Shane McMahon at Fastlane. That match fell through after McMahon suffered an "injury" while training in the ring prior to the pay-per-view.

Shane McMahon made another RAW star compete in his place. While Elias wanted to talk to McMahon about performing at WrestleMania, he got goaded into taking The Prodigal Son's place at Fastlane.

Elias got squashed by Braun Strowman, and the aftermath of it will be The Monster Among Men actively seeking Shane McMahon to get his revenge on RAW. McMahon even wore a 'Stupid Express' shirt to ridicule Strowman.

Suppose Braun Strowman manages to get the better of Shane McMahon, it won't be consequence-free. Since he has been having a power struggle with authority figures on RAW for months now, it could lead to a short-term suspension before WrestleMania. This would add a lot more heat to Shane McMahon heading into the biggest show of the year.

