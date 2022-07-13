WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar destroys top heels, big mistake in title match, 14-time champion makes a surprising return

WWE delivered an average show on RAW this week, with a fair amount of flops and hits.

The episode kickstarted and ended on a high note, with several praiseworthy segments in between. However, it had its share of dull moments, questionable booking decisions, and underwhelming performances.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from this week’s WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar is enjoying his current run

On this week’s WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar sent a message to Roman Reigns about the doom that awaits him at SummerSlam. He used not-so-PG words to communicate before Paul Heyman interrupted him. That said, one can't have an issue with any interaction between Lesnar and Heyman.

Although the Special Counsel talked about how he would prepare Reigns for his match against Brock Lesnar, he also spent a significant chunk of his promo indirectly praising The Beast.

Heyman got carried away with emotions, but before an amused Lesnar could respond, Theory walked out to show off his Money in the Bank briefcase. The budding star prophesized how he would cash-in his contract on either Reigns or Lesnar to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

We saw Chad Gable and Otis make a surprise appearance during this segment. However, things didn’t end well for the two Alpha Academy members who were subjected to a brutal beatdown at the hands of The Beast Incarnate. He used an F5 to put Otis through the announcement desk and made a strong statement as Paul Heyman and Theory looked on in horror.

Brock Lesnar is very entertaining as a babyface, and the crowd is in awe of his charisma. He has been incredible on the mic, often taking us back to the version we knew in the early 2000s. There is hope among fans that Lesnar may appear on WWE television more often as we inch closer to WWE SummerSlam.

#2 Flop on WWE RAW: Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair lost a title match on RAW this week

This week on WWE RAW, Bianca Belair and Carmella locked horns in a title rematch from Money in the Bank. Despite their recent run-ins, Mella’s post-match attack left room for this feud to continue on the red brand.

Before the match, Becky Lynch walked out and claimed that she should get a championship opportunity at WWE SummerSlam. She stayed at ringside while Belair and Carmella competed in the match.

It was a mildly entertaining bout that surprisingly ended in the RAW Women's Champion losing. Carmella won via countout, with a Big Time Becks assist, and did not win the championship as a result. However, that doesn’t change the fact that Belair had to take an unnecessary loss.

She couldn’t get back inside the ring because she was involved in an argument with Lynch. Fans called the whole thing a bad decision as WWE seemed to show one of the brand’s top babyfaces as someone so gullible.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Riddle

They are the future of Monday Night RAW

The main event of WWE RAW saw Riddle team up with United States Champion Bobby Lashley to take on Seth Rollins and Theory in a tag team match. It was an excellent booking decision that tied two intense feuds on the red brand together and allowed the four superstars to deliver a fantastic in-ring battle. In addition to the jaw-dropping action, we saw Dolph Ziggler make a surprise return and put himself at ringside throughout the match.

All four superstars took turns to showcase their enviable in-ring skills. Both teams worked incredibly well to steal the show and prove why they are in the main event of WWE RAW. The match’s closing moments saw Lashley Spear Rollins through the barricade. Back inside the ring, Theory used the distraction to try and pin Riddle.

He even put his feet on the ropes in order to steal a victory, however, those plans failed as Ziggler surprisingly stopped Theory from cheating his way to a win. Riddle got time to recover and used an RKO to seal victory for his own team. He is an incredible performer, and his work ethic pushed him ahead of the other three superstars in the main event.

After the match, Ziggler hit Theory with a superkick, and the latter fell flat on his back in the center of the ring. Has Ziggler quietly turned face on WWE RAW?

#4 Flop on WWE RAW: Nikki A.S.H.

It won’t be easy to put a finger on the last time Nikki A.S.H. looked strong inside the ring. She has struggled to gain any kind of momentum on the red brand since losing the women’s championship. This week, she was once again on the receiving end of a forgetful loss. Nikki teamed up with Doudrop to take on Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

While the result was understandable, it should have at least allowed Nikki to pose a small threat while competing against her former tag team partner. There has to be something wrong if her entire plan is dependent on her tag team partner. Doudrop taking Nikki “under the wing” is a narrative that requires them both to look good as tag team partners. Otherwise, we will once again see “almost a super hero” turn into a definitely weak sidekick in a matter of weeks.

#5 Hit on WWE RAW: Finn Balor

Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio delivered a good match

Finn Balor stepped inside the ring for a singles match against Rey Mysterio. Last week, the legend resorted to an infamous old trick to win his match against the Judgment Day member, and the latter was determined to repay the favor. The two superstars locked horns in a fast-paced bout that saw both take turns to assert their dominance.

In the end, Balor emerged victorious and gained momentum for his faction in this feud. After the match, Dominik tried to comfort his father, but Damian Priest urged him to ditch his dad and join forces with Judgment Day. It appears that this would be the dominant idea in this storyline moving forward.

Balor needed this win both for himself and for his team. The crowd’s reaction to Judgment Day suggests that the faction desperately needs big feuds to take them seriously. It will be interesting to see how the creative team books them in the coming weeks.

Honorable mention from WWE RAW: R-Truth

R-Truth is teh gift that keeps on giving

It is difficult to be the center of attention when you are sharing the spotlight with The Usos and The Street Profits. But not if you’re R-Truth. He interrupted a promo war between the two tag teams intending to counsel them.

When that didn’t work out, he offered to be the mysterious guest referee in their title match at SummerSlam. All went well until The Usos made fun of R-Truth, which led to him declaring that he would fight the Bloodline members.

Soon, MVP stated that Omos should be involved in this segment, leading to a 6-man tag team match. R-Truth teamed up with The Street Profits to take on The Usos and Omos. The match was fantastic, and R-Truth was at his absolute best.

The crowd loved him in action and cheered on the top of their voices when he imitated his “childhood hero,” John Cena. The match ended with Omos pinning Angelo Dawkins, but the star of the match was still R-Truth.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far