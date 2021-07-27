WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Champion humiliated in main event, Charlotte Flair gets another title match, new epic feud begins (26 July, 2021)

This week’s WWE RAW has an equal share of hits and flops for us to note. We saw Bobby Lashley decimate two RAW Superstars. Drew McIntyre introduced a lawyer to Claymore Country, while Reginald showed new levels of athletic agility. But those don’t entail the biggest highlights of the show.

Here, we look at the flops and hits of WWE RAW from this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Flop on WWE RAW: Nikki A.S.H. loses her first match as Women’s Champion

WWE should have booked this feud differently

Nikki A.S.H. won the WWE RAW Women’s Championship last week with the help of one of the fastest Money in the Bank cash-ins in the promotion’s history. She lost against Charlotte Flair seven days later in the most underwhelming fashion imaginable. Both superstars faced each other in the main event of the show.

Flair started the match on a dominating note, but Nikki A.S.H. eventually found a way to fight back. The latter then dragged The Queen outside the ring and laid out a brutal attack. Both superstars eventually got back inside the ring, and Nikki went for a crossbody off the top rope. Flair caught her mid-air and rolled up the champion for a quick pinfall on WWE RAW.

Following that, The Queen continued to mock the RAW Women’s Champion. Nikki took the microphone and said she deserves credit for almost beating Charlotte Flair. It was a horrible promo that ended with Nikki challenging Flair to a rematch on WWE RAW next week.

Now, here’s the problem. Superhero movies dominated the entertainment industry over the last decade, with over fifty films released in that time frame. At this point, writing a basic superhero storyline is as easy as penning a generic Zombie novel. Thus, it was baffling to see that not one person in the entire WWE writing team could see why it was wrong to have Nikki take pride in “almost” beating Flair.

Spiderman “almost” stopped the robber, but he didn’t get to talk about that with Uncle Ben, did he? Can you see where this is going?

Nikki’s loss was disastrous, and while it is understandable that Suicide Squad sponsored the episode, it was not a valid reason to bury a superhero. Sorry, “Almost A Superhero”. It would be an understatement to say that Nikki A.S.H. needs a huge comeback on WWE RAW next week.

Charlotte Flair gets another shot at the WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair is arguably one of the best female WWE Superstars of all time. She is talented and has worked hard to establish her dominance. That said, is it really necessary to have her involved in a title match at every pay-per-view? The argument about her stardom is valid, but how will we ever see other “stars” when no one else ever gets a chance to step into the spotlight?

It has been confirmed that Flair will get another title match at WWE SummerSlam 2021. WWE should move forward with that idea only if Becky Lynch’s return is on the cards. For now, the creative team should focus on Nikki A.S.H., whose tragedies surprisingly began after she became a superhero.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das