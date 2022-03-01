WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Finn Balor pays a big price for ending 6-month title reign, current champions pinned ahead of title match

WWE RAW had a solid show planned for this week. The episode witnessed a huge title change, jaw-dropping heel turns, and several controversial moments. The final moments of the show saw Edge turn heel for the first time since his return as he destroyed AJ Styles to set up their dream match at WrestleMania 38.

Here, we look at the flops and hits from WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Finn Balor

This week's WWE RAW saw Damian Priest put his United States Championship on the line against Finn Balor in an epic match. Both superstars were at their absolute best, but the latter needed this win a little more tonight.

He pushed Priest to his limits, which earned him immense support from the crowd. Both superstars put on incredible offenses on display, but in the end, it was The Prince who beat Priest.

This is the first time Balor has held a title on the main roster since July 2019. He obviously enjoyed an NXT Championship reign in between. He had a shot at reclaiming the Universal Championship, but it ended controversially, which not only spoiled his return to the main roster but also compromised his Demon King persona.

Now, Finn Balor is finally on the road to redemption after winning the prestigious United States Championship for the first time.

It is worth noting that Damian Priest finally confirmed his heel turn on WWE RAW by attacking Balor after the match. All signs point towards their potential championship rematch at WrestleMania 38, and it will be exciting to see how the creative team moves forward with this storyline.

#2 Hit on WWE RAW: Kevin Owens and Chad Gable

The show's opening segment saw The Alpha Academy appear as guests on the KO show. The interaction between the RAW Tag Team Champions and the team of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins was quite entertaining.

Both KO and Rollins took a backseat and allowed Gable to continue his impressive work on the microphone. The one-half of the tag team champions then made the most of the opportunity as he used controversial statements to fetch nuclear heat in the arena.

Both teams then faced each other in a match that saw all four superstars taking turns to assert their dominance inside the ring. It was a well-balanced encounter that eventually ended with Rollins and Owens picking up a massive victory in the first match of WWE RAW.

This win would undoubtedly help their momentum ahead of the triple-threat tag team title bout next week. But it could prove to be a challenging task as former champions Randy Orton and Riddle are expected to pose a serious threat to The Alpha Academy's title reign on WWE RAW.

Overall, the creative team has done well in making each of the three teams look equally good in the build-up to the championship clash, which has made it difficult to predict the winner.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Bianca Belair

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw a massive six-woman tag team match that featured four former champions. Bianca Belair led the team of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in a match against the team of Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, led by Becky Lynch.

All six superstars did well inside the squared circle to deliver an excellent match. The top babyfaces from the women's division acted cleverly against the cunning heels on the red brand.

While all the RAW superstars involved in this bout deserve credit for their respective performances, the match's highlight was Belair using her braid to destroy Lynch.

In the bout's closing moments, The EST of WWE wreaked havoc on the RAW Women's Champion. Belair used her braid to ruthlessly attack Big Time Becks inside the ring, which ended up leaving marks on the latter's abdomen. The spot was well-received by the fans in the live audience as they were in awe of Belair's offense.

A scared Becky Lynch immediately escaped the ring and tried to comfort herself after the brutal beatdown. Back inside the ring, Bianca Belair pinned Nikki A.S.H. to make a strong statement on the road to WrestleMania.

#4 Flop on WWE RAW: T-Bar

WWE has had its fair share of blunders while booking top talent, but T-Bar's current treatment on the red brand should be towards the top of that list.

This week, he was scheduled to compete in a singles match against Omos. It was undoubtedly the most underwhelming booking involving the former RETRIBUTION member, which is a shame, especially considering his talent.

In fact, T-Bar is miles ahead of Omos when it comes to in-ring abilities and is not that much shorter. If WWE invested the same effort into pushing him, they would have had a legitimate monster on the red brand.

It isn't wrong to give Omos multiple opportunities to prove himself. But at some point, people backstage have to start worrying about the several other talents that are being sacrificed to build a credible threat out of someone whose only talent is being tall.

