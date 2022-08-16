WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre deliver best promo war in ages, continuous mistake with top heel faction

WWE delivered a near-flawless show on RAW this week. Top superstars from the red brand locked horns in exciting matches that elevated the standards one expects from the Monday Night show.

Triple H's influence on the product has gained appreciation from viewers recently, and things are looking great for the first time in years. Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from this week's WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has officially confirmed the return of The Prizefighter, and no one in the pro-wrestling universe can keep calm. He cut a brilliant promo on the show while standing across from Drew McIntyre and confirmed that he is finally ready to go after every piece of gold in the company. While KO is always entertaining as a heel, we have missed this version of his on-screen persona.

He delivered an excellent match against McIntyre that earned the "This is Awesome!" chants. There wasn't a single dull moment in this in-ring bout, and it was met with an excellent finish.

The Usos' interference caused the match to end abruptly. But KO got the last word after he hit McIntyre with a Stunner before reminding The Usos to tell Roman Reigns that he "owes him one."

#2 Hit on WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre appeared on WWE RAW to remind everyone exactly why he was The Chosen One once upon a time. He let KO speak his mind before cutting a scathing promo. The two superstars sold their match in under five minutes through an intense war of words and followed it up with a memorable in-ring bout.

The Scottish Warrior's performance was just what he needed to garner the right momentum before he faces Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. He also stood tall during his multiple altercations against The Usos, showing how he could nullify the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions' influence during his title match.

Overall, it was a brilliant segment and truly embodied the essence of Monday Night RAW. It wouldn't be too far-fetched to say that fans will remember the promo and the match for years to come.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: Asuka and Alexa Bliss

Chaos awaits this rivalry on RAW

This week on RAW, Alexa Bliss and Asuka locked horns with Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to advance in the ongoing WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

Asuka looked great as always, but more importantly, Bliss finally looked like her old, dominant self inside the squared circle. Interestingly, Nikki and Doudrop were also booked strongly, which helped add credibility to their opponent's big win.

The heel duo employed several crafty maneuvers to keep Bliss and Asuka from dominating the match. But the newly-formed tag team fought well to seal a spot for themselves in the tournament semi-final.

They will now face Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to determine the finalists from RAW. It is worth mentioning that Bianca Belair and Bayley are backing their respective allies on the red brand.

#4 Hit on WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is one of the best champions on RAW

This week on RAW, Bobby Lashley put his United States Championship on the line against AJ Styles. The two superstars locked horns for the first time ever and delivered a classic title bout. The Phenomenal One fought like a monster, but the All Mighty ultimately prevailed.

The match's final moments saw Styles attempt the Phenomenal Forearm, but Lashley read the situation well. He got out of the spot right in time and responded with a devastating Spear to seal his victory.

Lashley is currently enjoying the run of his life as a top babyface and is genuinely over with the crowd. His efforts are evident as he delivered great matches on RAW for two consecutive weeks.

He has gotten more comfortable on the mic as well. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar will step up as his next challenger on RAW.

#5 Flop on WWE RAW: Judgment Day's repetitive booking

Judgment Day is in desperate need of exciting booking decisions

WWE wants to showcase Judgment Day as the top heel faction on RAW. But they are entirely focused on Rey Mysterio, Dominik, and Edge. While the storyline has solid material, the booking is now stale.

This week, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley entered the ring to cut a promo and were attacked by Rey Mysterio. Now, it is understandable that the masked legend wants to avenge his son, but we have seen this altercation on every episode of the red brand in the last month and a half.

Even if the creative team insists on continuing with the feud, they should at least allow Judgment Day to victimize a few other people. This would add to the faction's credibility and help protect their "dominant" portrayal when they ultimately lose to Rey Mysterio or Edge.

There is potential to book an epic storyline involving Judgment Day. However, it is hard to take the faction seriously when their very existence is mocked every week. The main roster needs strong stables going forward. Judgment Day could be one of them, provided their booking involves more compelling twists.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun