WWE RAW Flops and Hits: Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes deliver unforgettable promo segment, 2-time world champion suffers humiliating loss

WWE RAW's final show before Elimination Chamber delivered a promising show. Top WWE Superstars gained momentum ahead of their matches at the upcoming premium live event. However, the red brand also saw its biggest superstars left in disarray over no clear path before WrestleMania.

It wasn't a great day for the former champions, several of whom suffered defeats on RAW. But one decorated WWE Superstar had to face a particularly embarrassing loss on the show.

USA Network @USANetwork BREAKING: Sami Zayn has invaded RAW and has called out Cody Rhodes! #WWERaw BREAKING: Sami Zayn has invaded RAW and has called out Cody Rhodes! #WWERaw https://t.co/BflcGE7z8E

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit on WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn

Last week, Cody Rhodes delivered an emotional promo segment on RAW. Today, he topped his previous week's work while engaging in a memorable promo segment with Sami Zayn. The two superstars spoke from their hearts and employed the best theatrics to deliver one of the most believable segments on WWE television.

The SmackDown Superstar made a quick stop on RAW to thank Rhodes for showing faith in him but admitted to not knowing if he could dethrone Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare rallied the WWE Universe behind Zayn, reminding him that everyone is rooting for his win in the upcoming title match.

The segment brilliantly added to the hype surrounding Sami Zayn's championship pursuit and created room for a potential match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. It was an excellent segment between the two babyfaces with their eyes set on the same price, and both came out looking stronger than ever.

#2 Flop on WWE RAW: The Miz

The Miz hasn't had a good time on WWE RAW in a long while, and this week was no different. He welcomed Seth Rollins on his talk show and insulted his guest for his 'obsession' with Logan Paul. The A-Lister also said Rollins was jealous of Paul and taunted The Architect repeatedly until the latter snapped.

Rollins attacked The Miz but soon fell victim to Austin Theory, who came out on top after the segment. A few minutes later, The Miz unwillingly competed in a match against Rock Boogs and suffered a humiliating defeat in under five minutes.

The Miz is brilliant in putting over other talents, but as a Grand Slam Champion, he deserves a more respectful booking on WWE RAW. He has hardly won any exchanges on the red brand lately and will desperately look to change that on the Road to WrestleMania.

#3 Hit on WWE RAW: The Judgment Day

This week on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest locked horns with Street Profits in a tag team match. It was a well-balanced match that saw both teams take turns dominating the bout. However, Balor sealed the win for his side after hitting Angelo Dawkins with a spectacular Coup de Grace.

Following the win, Priest attacked Montez Ford to gain an early advantage before their encounter in Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Edge and Beth Phoenix rushed to The Street Profit's defense. The Rated-R Superstar chased Finn Balor up the ramp, and Phoenix tried to hit Dominik with a Glam Slam

However, Rhea Ripley entered the ring from behind and attacked Phoenix to make a statement ahead of their mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber. The Judgment Day has obviously clicked with the right chemistry between the four superstars. The group appeared stronger on this week's RAW after the win and post-match segment, and it seemed like the right direction for the gothic faction.

Flop/Hit on WWE RAW: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

USA Network @USANetwork



Great match! The Looks like Bianca apologized to Becky towards the end of that #TripleThreat match!Great match! The #WWERaw Women’s Division is on another level! Looks like Bianca apologized to Becky towards the end of that #TripleThreat match! 😂Great match! The #WWERaw Women’s Division is on another level! https://t.co/IYT56DmuvJ

WWE RAW's main event saw Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Bianca Belair lock horns in a massive triple-threat match. The speculation dictated that a win for Bayley or Lynch would add them to the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, if Belair wins the bout, it will prevent the addition of the seventh woman to the Elimination Chamber Match.

The contest looked promising, with the three superstars locking horns in a decent bout. But it wasn't as intense as expected when the three biggest superstars from the women's division were fighting in a high-stakes match. In the end, Bianca Belair picked up the win to leave Becky Lynch and Bayley directionless on the Road to WrestleMania.

The match was also quite short, which probably gave everyone less time to invest themselves in the in-ring action. It will be interesting to see how Becky Lynch and Bayley will resume their respective WrestleMania hopes on WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber.

Honorable mention: Bobby Lashley outsmarts Brock Lesnar

This week on WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were set to meet for a contract signing before they lock horns at Elimination Chamber. The All Mighty brought 12 security guards with him and maintained ample distance from The Beast.

Lashley delayed his signature and taunted Lesnar for not being brave enough to meet him up the ramp where he had set up his desk. Lesnar ran through the security guards like a train couldn't take out Lashley. The All Mighty attacked Lesnar before signing the contract, getting the last laugh ahead of their upcoming match.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Brock Lesnar is truly in his element with his current character.



This is so great. Brock Lesnar is truly in his element with his current character.This is so great. https://t.co/ocRNlpurxe

Lesnar has looked stronger in this feud so far. Lashley appeared to have gained some control this week on WWE RAW and is over with the crowd. It is important to note that Brock Lesnar is brilliant in his cowboy gimmick and immediately takes the lion's share of support. It will be difficult for The All Mighty to make himself look at the same level.

It might have been better if Lashley stood tall following a full-fledged brawl with Brock Lesnar. But he took a step in the right direction by outsmarting his opponent. A backstage segment on WWE RAW saw MVP continue his plotting with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the background. Will we see The Hurt Business arrive as a backup for Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber?

Poll : 0 votes