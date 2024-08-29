WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce to call up NXT star to deal with Bronson Reed? Exploring potential twist

Bronson Reed has been a massive headache for Adam Pearce on WWE RAW in recent weeks. The Australian powerhouse has destroyed star trio Seth Rollins, R-Truth, and Braun Strowman, leaving them injured on the red brand. Who can stop the 330 lb monster's Tsunami on Monday nights?

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce might call upon NXT's own giant, the reigning North American Champion, Oba Femi. The 6ft 4 Nigerian star has been equally destructive on Tuesday nights, unbeaten since debuting on NXT TV in April 2023.

Oba Femi could be the kryptonite to Bronson Reed's rage and become Pearce's bodyguard as he looks to stop the latter from continuously injuring his roster. He hit Seth Rollins and R-Truth with several Tsunami's, leaving them laying in a heap.

Bronson Reed enraged Pearce when he hit Braun Strowman with a Tsunami on top of a car during a parking lot brawl this past Monday. The red brand's General Manager hurried to the scene and condemned the former NXT North American Champion for his actions.

Oba Femi has been arguably the greatest North American Champion in NXT history, and his career is going a similar route to Reed's. He could be called up to the main roster soon as he's running out of victims in NXT.

Oba Femi could be propelled into WWE RAW's main event scene with a feud with Bronson Reed

Oba Femi took no time at all to establish himself as the most dominant superstar in NXT. He won the North American Championship in just his fourth match, defeating Dragon Lee.

The 26-year-old has huge potential and a ton of time to make his mark on WWE RAW. However, there is no denying his star power, and as soon as he hits the main roster, he could find himself in the main event picture.

A feud with Bronson Reed will only help him resonate with fans as he potentially takes out the biggest threat on the red brand. He has been backed by several WWE talents and management to be a quick success.

Big E, one of the promotion's best big men of the modern era, waxed lyrical about Oba Femi earlier this year. He posted on X/Twitter:

"Man, (Oba Femi) is incredible. Maybe my favorite pro wrestler on the planet right now. A main roster world championship should be in his near future."

Bronson Reed is having no issue going up against WWE's giants, as seen with his demolition of Braun Strowman this past Monday. That said, Oba Femi is younger, faster, and the new kid on the block, and he might finally be the one to end the never-ending Tsunamis on Monday Night RAW.

