RAW after Hell in a Cell Preview: Incredible 16-month-long storyline finished, Former Champions to tease break-up?

Welcome to the RAW after Hell in a Cell preview. Hell in a Cell was a pay-per-view with mixed reviews. It marked the final pay-per-view of the WWE pandemic era, as fans will be back for Money in the Bank 2021.

The road to Money in the Bank 2021 starts on RAW tonight and it's going to be exciting to see how the build shapes up. While there hasn't been any announcement of qualifying matches as of this writing, they could start as soon as tonight. Here's what you need to look forward to on RAW:

#5. Drew McIntyre starts afresh on RAW

Drew McIntyre's WWE title pursuits ended temporarily at Hell in a Cell 2021

For Drew McIntyre, the RAW after Hell in a Cell will be a bitter one. For 16 months now, he has been involved in the WWE Championship picture on RAW. It all started with his Royal Rumble victory in early 2020, leading him to immediately declare Brock Lesnar as his WrestleMania opponent.

While Drew McIntyre didn't get to have his main event in front of fans at WrestleMania, he stepped up and dethroned The Beast Incarnate, who hasn't appeared since.

Over the last 16 months, Drew McIntyre has held the WWE Championship for a little over 300 days. However, his pursuit of the WWE title was finally halted after his defeat to Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell.

The match stipulated that if Drew McIntyre lost, he wouldn't be allowed to compete for the WWE Championship as long as Bobby Lashley is on the throne. As a result, Drew McIntyre's 16-month-long journey in the WWE title picture is over.

It's probably the best thing that can happen to him since many fans felt that Drew McIntyre overstayed his welcome in the WWE title picture. Kofi Kingston even called him out on it, but ultimately fell short against the Scotsman on RAW.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Drew McIntyre. It wouldn't be surprising if he simply isn't present on the show.

