WWE RAW Legends Night: 5 botches you probably missed 

Last night's Monday Night RAW boasted the return of many WWE legends, including Torrie Wilson, Molly Holly, I.R.S, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, The Big Show, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair.

The show also presented the main event WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee, as well as several stars announcing that they would be part of the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

It was an interesting night of entertainment, but throughout the night, it became increasingly clear that this show was another one re-written at the last minute, and several parts made no sense.

RAW contained several interesting botches throughout the night, even though the returning WWE legends were mostly reduced to backstage segments with the roster's new talent.

Here are just five botches and mistakes from last night's first Monday Night RAW episode in 2021.

#5 Molly Holly and I.R.S are not WWE Hall of Famers

Neither I.R.S. or Molly Holly are in the #WWE Hall of Fame though. 🤔 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8ORxHfQVgK — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 5, 2021

Ric Flair didn't have the best return to Monday Night RAW since he cost his daughter Charlotte Flair her tag team match against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans.

This came after Lacey Evans was part of some uncomfortable attempts at flirting, which didn't seem to go down too well with the WWE Universe watching the show and tweeting along.

The former 16-time World Champion accidentally tripped Charlotte, and The Queen will now be forced to team with Asuka in a Tag Team Championship match against Evans and Royce in the future.

Following the match, Charlotte told her father to stay out of her business, and he was later spotted backstage with fellow WWE legends Molly Holly and I.R.S.

The lower third that came up on the screen when the three stars were seen backstage stated that all three were WWE Hall of Famers, which isn't actually true.

Ric Flair is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, but I.R.S and Molly Holly have never been given a chance to be added to the Hall of Fame. Unless this is a spoiler for the upcoming year when they could be added to the Hall of Fame for 2021.