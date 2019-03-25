WWE Raw Mar 25, 2019: Match start time, live streaming info, TV telecast, channel guide & how and where to watch in US & UK

Kishan Prasad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 68 // 25 Mar 2019, 14:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Where is the Big Dog?

After two successive victories over two-third The Shield members, Drew McIntyre has challenged Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania last week. The Scottish Psychopath brutally beat down The Big Dog two weeks that he couldn't make it to last week's show. Will Reigns make his return this week and accept McIntyre's challenge?

Angle is currently on his farewell tour. Since announcing his WrestleMania opponent in Baron Corbin, Angle has beat Apollo Crews and Chad Gable in successive weeks. Who will The Olympic Gold Medallist face off in his last match at Boston?

Last week, Braun Strowman officially became the first Superstar to announce that he will be taking part in the sixth Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Some more Superstars are surely going to throw their names into the hat. But then again, who will want to step in the ring against The Monster Among Men.

Beth Phoenix announced last week that she was willing to come out of retirement if given the chance to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. But the title picture isn't really clear given that Jax & Tamina are still around and the fact that The IIconics pinned the champs last week on SmackDown Live. This week should give us more clarity on which team will challenge the champs at Mania.

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: TD Garden Boston, MA

Day and Date: Monday, March 25th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE Raw can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on the 26th of March.

Advertisement