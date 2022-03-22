WWE RAW (March 21, 2022) - 5 biggest news stories - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin impersonated, Seth Rollins still vying for WrestleMania moment

WWE RAW was showcased in front of a boisterous Chicago crowd this week as WrestleMania 38 looms closer. The Show of Shows will be upon us in just a matter of days, with the two-night spectacle taking place on April 2 & April 3.

The company really pulled out all the stops to generate even more excitement ahead of their biggest show of the year. While it may not be as captivating as WrestleMania builds from previous years, this one is bubbling up at its own pace and will no doubt explode on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

That being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of WWE RAW this week.

#5 Veer Mahaan is finally coming to WWE RAW

Veer Mahaan is finally coming to WWE RAW

After weeks and months of vignettes hyping his arrival, Veer Mahaan finally has a date locked in for his grand return to RAW.

His vignettes have become a regular feature of the red brand's weekly broadcasts, often met with amusing reactions and memes online. Now, the night after WrestleMania, Mahaan will make his long-awaited appearance.

#4 The Miz disrespectfully unmasks Rey Mysterio

To add another layer to their WrestleMania feud, The Miz did the unthinkable this week by unmasking Rey Mysterio.

After delivering a Skull Crushing Finale on the outside following Rey & Dominik Mysterio's victory against The Dirty Dawgs, The A-Lister disrespectfully ripped off Rey’s mask. The Miz has now dared Logan Paul to wear it next week on the show.

#3 Kevin Owens impersonates "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

RAW kicked off in jaw-dropping fashion when "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's music played out in the Allstate Arena. But it wasn't The Texas Rattlesnake; it was Kevin Owens impersonating him.

KO teased the crowd once again during his segment when Austin's theme hit for a second time. The beer-swilling Texan did not appear as Owens laughed in the middle of the ring, having everyone fooled.

#2 Seth "Freakin" Rollins' quest for a WrestleMania moment will come to an end next week

Seth Rollins does still not have an opponent for WrestleMania

After attempting to claim his WrestleMania spot over the last few weeks, Seth "Freakin" Rollins hit another brick wall on RAW. He went one-on-one with AJ Styles to try and steal his match against Edge at The Show of Shows.

However, Rollins was unsuccessful and ultimately snapped, trashing the announcer's table and ringside area. The former WWE Champion confirmed that RAW will not happen next week unless he gets what he deserves.

#1 Final line-up for RAW's WrestleMania go-home show next week is revealed

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be at RAW next week

The final RAW before WrestleMania will take place next week in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WWE has already confirmed a handful of matches and segments that will occur.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in the house, Rey Mysterio will battle The Miz, and The Street Profits will collide against The Alpha Academy.

Plus, an 8-Woman Tag Team match will take place between Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler, Natalya & the Women's Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella.

Who do you think Seth Rollins will face at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy this week's episode of RAW? Yes No 2 votes so far