WWE RAW (March 28, 2022) 5 biggest news stories - Vince McMahon provides Seth Rollins with a WrestleMania lifeline, Bianca Belair cuts Becky Lynch's hair

It was the final WWE RAW before WrestleMania 38 this week, and even a number of SmackDown performers made the trip to Pittsburgh for one final Monday night build before the Show of Shows.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar provided their final words before their Winner Take All showdown on Sunday night. Kevin Owens also gave us one last speech before he goes face-to-face with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in Dallas.

On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's RAW.

#5 Alpha Academy reportedly pulled from this week's show

The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)

Despite announcing Otis and Chad Gable vs. The Street Profits for RAW this week, The Alpha Academy did not appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, the duo were on the internal run sheet as of around 7pm ET, but plans changed at the last minute.

There has been no word as to why the team were pulled from the WrestleMania go-home show.

#4 Two marriage proposals take place on WWE RAW

Reggie proposed to Dana Brooke backstage at RAW

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke had a surprise this week when Reggie got down on one knee backstage and proposed to her. Of course, she accepted. Akira Tozawa and Tamina also got engaged after attacking the newly-engaged couple.

As the segment concluded, R-Truth was shown with binoculars, declaring that he had gotten an idea.

#3 Bianca Belair cuts Becky Lynch's hair in the middle of the ring on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair returned to WWE RAW this week following a throat injury sustained at the hands of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks attempted a sneak attack with a steel chair and some scissors, but Belair managed to turn the tables.

After delivering two KOD's, Bianca took the scissors and cut some of Lynch's orange hair.

#2 Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returned to set up a WrestleMania bout

Bobby Lashley made a big return this week on WWE RAW

After defeating Erik of The Viking Raiders via count-out, Omos declared that he would dominate anyone in WWE. The All Mighty Bobby Lashley then returned from a short absence and knocked Omos off his feet in the middle of the ring.

Omos and Bobby Lashley will now go one-on-one at WrestleMania 38 in a battle of two Goliaths.

#1 Seth "Freakin" Rollins granted WrestleMania match by Vince McMahon

WWE @WWE @WWERollins will look for his #WrestleMania moment this Saturday when he battles an opponent handpicked by WWE Chairman @VinceMcMahon .@WWERollins will look for his #WrestleMania moment this Saturday when he battles an opponent handpicked by WWE Chairman @VinceMcMahon! https://t.co/hrqMWnjilB

Last week, after Seth "Freakin" Rollins lost to AJ Styles, he trashed the ringside area and stated that WWE RAW would not happen this week if a WrestleMania moment did not present itself. Rollins ended up in Vince McMahon's office, with the Chairman granting The Visionary a match at The Show of Shows.

Vince McMahon's hand-picked opponent will face the four-time World Champion at WrestleMania on Saturday.

