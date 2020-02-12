WWE RAW personality joins XFL broadcast team

Vince McMahon's revamped XFL began in February 2020

Charly Caruso has confirmed on Instagram that she has joined the XFL broadcast team.

Speaking in a video on her Instagram story, the WWE interviewer said she had just travelled from Ontario, California, where the February 10 episode of RAW took place, to begin filming a show at XFL’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

“About to shoot the first episode of the XFL Showcase: your social media source of all that’s good in the XFL.”

Although very few details have been revealed about the show, it appears that it will be XFL’s version of WWE Backstage or the WWE Now series on YouTube.

Charly also confirmed in another post on her Instagram story that she will use her real name, Charly Arnolt, on the show, as opposed to the Charly Caruso name that she uses in WWE.

Charly Caruso’s WWE broadcasting role

Having previously reported on the NFL and NBA, Charly Caruso began working as a backstage interviewer in NXT in 2016 before becoming a regular presence on Monday Night RAW.

She also hosts WWE’s pay-per-view kickoff shows, while she combines her WWE job with an on-air role on ESPN.

