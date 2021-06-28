WWE RAW: 5 Potential finishes for AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre

WWE's Money in the Bank contract ladder match is now mere weeks away and several spots in the men's and women's matches have already been decided.

Last week on RAW, Ricochet, Riddle and John Morrison booked their places in the match at the expense of AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

Despite several WWE Superstars putting forward a case for being included in the Money In The Bank ladder match, it was decided that Styles, McIntyre and Orton would face off for the final place this week on RAW.

There are several combustible elements in this triple threat match, which means that WWE has many options when it comes to potential finishes.

#5. WWE Superstars invade the match to stake their claim for the Money in the Bank Ladder match

A triple threat last chance bout between Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and #WWERaw Tag Team Champion AJ Styles will take place next week (June 28) on Raw. pic.twitter.com/7P7HyLI0Fv — This is Sports Entertainement (@SEWrestlingNews) June 22, 2021

Last week on RAW, three superstars were able to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match after winning their respective bouts.

It's unclear how these matches were decided, but a number of RAW Superstars including Cedric Alexander, Sheamus and Jeff Hardy were vocal about wanting to be part of the match or even just given a chance to qualify.

The three men who are battling it out to be in this week's contract ladder match are all former World Champions. It can be argued that none of these stars need the career boost that the briefcase can give.

There are several younger WWE stars in the back like Cedric Alexander who could do with the boost or even Jinder Mahal who needs something to get his career back on track.

It would be interesting if some of the younger superstars decided to invade the match to make it clear that they deserved to be part of this match as well. Triple threat rules mean that this match can't end via disqualification, but it could end in a No Contest if all three men are deemed unable to continue.

This would also allow WWE to continue the qualification matches into next week's show. They could have a battle royal or even a six-pack challenge to include every Raw superstar who deserves to take part.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham