WWE RAW - Predicting the 2 remaining members on the men's Survivor Series team 

Even though this week's edition of WWE RAW was the fallout episode after Hell in a Cell 2020, it was also the beginning of the build towards Survivor Series 2020. As is customary, Survivor Series 2020 will pit the Superstars of WWE RAW against those in SmackDown, for the ultimate pro wrestling showdown.

During the course of WWE RAW, we learned that AJ Styles (alongside his massive bodyguard), Sheamus, and Keith Lee would be a part of the Survivor Series team. But that also means that there are two potential positions left to be filled from the WWE RAW roster.

Here are our picks for the role, and you are welcome to chime in with your thoughts about the picks and what your dream team would be, in the section right below.

#5 WWE RAW star The Fiend

Many believe that the alliance between The Fiend and Alexa Bliss is the best thing happening on WWE RAW at the moment. While it was a shame that the WWE RAW star was left out of the proceedings at Hell in a Cell, an event that seemed custom-made for someone like him, it may be an entirely different scenario as far as Survivor Series is concerned. Bray Wyatt does not have a match at Survivor Series and either avatar of his could make the Survivor Series lineup very interesting indeed.

This @WWEBrayWyatt is the best thing I've made to date, on every level. We begin with a question: What is reality, and what is fiction?



That's what we have to examine with Bray Wyatt: Is The Fiend some sort of magical projection, or is it just a dude wearing a mask? pic.twitter.com/BkkPjZdrz9 — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) July 5, 2020

We really haven't seen the current incarnation of Bray Wyatt, the sociopathic version get along with anyone but Alexa Bliss and even that is a very twisted and demented relationship, to be fair.

The lord above (or below, in his case) only knows what the scenario will be when Bray Wyatt is asked to coexist with four equally eclectic Superstars from the WWE RAW roster at Survivor Series.