WWE RAW Preview: 10th December 2018

Is Dean Ambrose in Seth Rollins' head?

Last week's RAW was a steady improvement from the week prior. Last week was supposed to kick off with Ronda Rousey teaming with Natalya to take on Nia Jax and Tamina, but the Riott Squad interfered before the match could even start and put Natalya through a table.

Rousey, meanwhile, had her match postponed to the main event and instead of choosing Alexa Bliss' hand-picked partner, she found Ember Moon to team with her. It turned out to be a great pick as they picked up the victory.

Dean Ambrose came out in unusual fashion, wearing a gas mask. He had a brawl with Rollins, which saw him come out on top. Dolph Ziggler's alliance with Drew McIntyre officially came to a halt and Ziggler picked up a surprise win over McIntyre, becoming the first person to pin him in over a year (thanks to a little assistance from Finn Balor).

Rhyno was fired from RAW after losing to Heath Slater (who Corbin later revealed would be a referee). A lot more happened, but let's stop looking back and see what's there to look forward to on RAW tonight!

Alexa Bliss holds a TLC press conference

Alexa Bliss has taken over the watch on the Women's division

For the last couple of weeks since being named as the manager of the RAW Women's Division, Alexa Bliss has hosted two "open forums" featuring Sasha Banks and Bayley, both of which ended rather unsuccessfully. The first week saw Sasha Banks and Bayley clear off a set of rivals from the ring while last week saw them comfortably defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

Bayley even teased new tag team titles! This week, WWE is taking a page off UFC's playbook and hosting a press conference in the Women's Division. Who's going to be present and what's going to go down?

Since taking over the #Raw Women’s division, I’ve put our female Superstars at the forefront of @WWE. So before @NiaJaxWWE and @RondaRousey face off at #WWETLC, I’m holding a press conference and may actually use some of YOUR questions. Use #AskAlexa

...and make them good. pic.twitter.com/ZbXEDFTxQB — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 7, 2018

