WWE RAW Preview - Cody Rhodes betrayed by a massive name, Randy Orton finds a new ally?

Now that all the pieces are set for WWE RAW and SmackDown, the question is where these storylines will potentially lead us. Therefore, the upcoming episode of WWE RAW is one to watch out for, as all of the chess pieces could move in a million different directions this week.

You've all seen and heard the advertisement played during SmackDown announcing the matches on WWE RAW, so let's not dwell on the matches alone. Let's examine the possibilities and everything that could happen this Monday night when our favorite superstars take center stage.

Be sure to share your thoughts and views in the comments section below, and let us know if you are excited to see what's next for the men and women on the red brand.

#5 Cody Rhodes and The Miz go to war

The standard jaded pro wrestling fan may not necessarily be excited to see Cody Rhodes step into the squared circle against The Miz. That said, it is a match of massive proportions, considering the latter has been a mainstay in WWE for so many years.

If the two men get into a verbal joust with each other before the match, expect a lot of truth bombs to be dropped. These two men know each other very well from Rhodes' first stint with the company.

While The American Nightmare is clearly the favorite to pick up the win on this occasion, do not be surprised if there's a surprise.

#4 Could The American Nightmare be the victim of an assault from two top stars?

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes shook hands last week after what was a spectacular match at WrestleMania 38. Could it all be a ruse as Seth Rollins returns to lay a beatdown on the returning star this week?

Mind you, Logan Paul has a bone to pick with The Miz as well. Could we see him crash the party to lay both Cody Rhodes and The Miz out?

#3 Veer Mahaan and Rey Mysterio scheduled for a massive showdown

Last week, Veer Mahaan finally arrived at WWE RAW and picked a fight with the Mysterios. It is clear that the Indian superstar will be given the push of a lifetime, and working with a legend like Rey Mysterio could be the first step in that direction.

This is an impossible match to predict, so let us know if you think the veteran or the newcomer will win the match in the comments.

#2 What's next for the WWE RAW Women's Champion?

Bianca Belair has eliminated the threat of Becky Lynch and now has a world of opponents to choose from.

Could Asuka or Bayley show up on WWE RAW to challenge her for the title? Could Doudrop enter the title picture once again? Or will it be a brand new name from NXT making a splash?

#1 MVP addresses his actions from WWE RAW last week

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: After @TheGiantOmos helped him beat down @fightbobby @The305MVP makes it clear that he is going to unlock all the potential the Colossus has inside. #WWERaw EXCLUSIVE: After @TheGiantOmos helped him beat down @fightbobby, @The305MVP makes it clear that he is going to unlock all the potential the Colossus has inside. #WWERaw https://t.co/vAaXid8o5a

The ultimate swerve happened on last week's show when Omos and MVP joined hands. This week, we will hear from MVP as he explains why he aligned with the big man.

Also, how will Bobby Lashley respond to the betrayal? An angry 'All Mighty' fighting machine may be the most dangerous man on the planet.

Which storyline are you most looking forward to on Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha