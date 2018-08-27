Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE RAW Preview: 27th August 2018

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
21.27K   //    27 Aug 2018, 21:54 IST

<p>
The Shield reunited last week. What will be the fallout?

Monday night RAW saw a new era begin last week, with Roman Reigns as the new Universal Champion. The fallout from SummerSlam was quite interesting, with both new champions in Ronda Rousey and Reigns making a huge impact upon their debut.

Roman Reigns was quick to prove that he was a defending champion, calling out Finn Balor, who he rightfully pointed out had never gotten a Universal title shot after losing it. Two years overdue, Balor got his title shot but was ultimately unsuccessful after coming very close.

It was what happened after the match, however, that was the most talked about. While Strowman tried to cash in his Money In The Bank, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins came out in Shield gear to save Reigns by ganging up on Strowman.

They saved Reigns for the week, but the question remains, how long can they save him?

Meanwhile, Elias seems to be drifting around while Constable Corbin was promoted to acting General Manager of RAW after Kurt Angle was sent on paid vacation. With everything heating up and the red brand building towards Hell In A Cell, here's what you need to look forward to for the coming RAW.

#5 Strowman demands Roman Reigns face-to-face

The Shield reunited, but for how long?

Last week, just as Braun Strowman was on the verge of cashing in the MITB contract, he was stopped by The Shield. With the odds stacked against him, Strowman demanded that Roman Reigns meet him alone in the ring.

Will Reigns comply, or will he once more have his backup to prevent Strowman from cashing in? Either way, Reigns' Universal title reign seems to be in jeopardy just as it begun!

