WWE Raw Preview: 29th October 2018

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 667 // 29 Oct 2018, 22:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

No One saw The Shield ending like this after Roman's announcement

Monday Night Raw has a lot going on this week with the flagship show serving as both the Evolution fallout episode and the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel.

With Evolution in the record books, WWE will shift focus to Crown Jewel taking place this Friday - an event that had a major change announced last week.

Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship after announcing his battle with leukaemia, which leads to Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar being booked in a singles match for the vacated title.

D Generation-X and The Brothers of Destruction had another confrontation via the titantron followed by Elias turning face after laying out Acting General Manager Baron Corbin.

Also, the contract signing for the match at Evolution between Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship.

And in an unexpected twist, Dean Ambrose attacked Seth Rollins after winning the Raw Tag Team Championships from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Let's look ahead to see what's in store for Monday Night Raw tonight.

#5 Evolution Fallout

Unfinished Business

Nia Jax earned the right to challenge for the Raw Women's Championship when she won the 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution.

Later that night, Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella to retain the title and confirmed the rematch between herself and Jax.

The first time they wrestled was because Jax challenged Rousey for the title so she could beat a big name and crush her momentum before it started to build up.

Their first match at Money in the Bank ended abruptly after Alexa Bliss attacked them and cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the title.

Both women have a score to settle with each other and there'll be no interruptions the next time they perform...we hope.

1 / 5 NEXT