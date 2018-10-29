×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE Raw Preview: 29th October 2018

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
667   //    29 Oct 2018, 22:41 IST

No One saw The Shield ending like this after Roman's announcement
No One saw The Shield ending like this after Roman's announcement

Monday Night Raw has a lot going on this week with the flagship show serving as both the Evolution fallout episode and the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel.

With Evolution in the record books, WWE will shift focus to Crown Jewel taking place this Friday - an event that had a major change announced last week.

Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship after announcing his battle with leukaemia, which leads to Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar being booked in a singles match for the vacated title.

D Generation-X and The Brothers of Destruction had another confrontation via the titantron followed by Elias turning face after laying out Acting General Manager Baron Corbin.

Also, the contract signing for the match at Evolution between Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship.

And in an unexpected twist, Dean Ambrose attacked Seth Rollins after winning the Raw Tag Team Championships from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Let's look ahead to see what's in store for Monday Night Raw tonight.

#5 Evolution Fallout

Unfinished Business
Unfinished Business

Nia Jax earned the right to challenge for the Raw Women's Championship when she won the 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution.

Later that night, Ronda Rousey defeated Nikki Bella to retain the title and confirmed the rematch between herself and Jax.

The first time they wrestled was because Jax challenged Rousey for the title so she could beat a big name and crush her momentum before it started to build up.

Their first match at Money in the Bank ended abruptly after Alexa Bliss attacked them and cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the title.

Both women have a score to settle with each other and there'll be no interruptions the next time they perform...we hope.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield D-Generation X Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Multimedia Journalist, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
7 bold predictions for Crown Jewel's go-home episode of...
RELATED STORY
5 amazing things that will happen on tonight's WWE Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 moments you might have missed on RAW this week (22...
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of WWE RAW: 8th Oct, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Possibilities For The Future of The RAW Tag Team...
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for the next episode of Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Major takeaways from Monday Night Raw (15th October 2018)
RELATED STORY
Who is up next in the wake of Roman Reign's announcement?
RELATED STORY
5 Moments From This Week's RAW That Made The Fans Smile
RELATED STORY
10 Booking Mistakes WWE Has Made in 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us