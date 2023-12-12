WWE RAW Preview: 7-time champion to announce his entry in the Royal Rumble match tonight?

Tonight's WWE RAW is scheduled to unfold at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, featuring a lineup of announced segments and matches. However, the anticipation is notably high among fans due to the scheduled presence of CM Punk.

For those who might not know, CM Punk is already confirmed to make an appearance on tonight's edition of WWE RAW, as announced by Adam Pearce last week. In addition to revealing his brand decision, there is also a possibility that Punk might make a significant announcement by declaring himself as the second participant in the Men's Royal Rumble 2024 match.

As of right now, Cody Rhodes has previously disclosed his entry as the first participant in the upcoming traditional Royal Rumble match.

Expand Tweet

The basis for Punk's potential Royal Rumble announcement traces back to a recent backstage segment between Punk and Rhodes on WWE SmackDown. During this interaction, the company subtly hinted at Punk's entry into the Men's Royal Rumble match, emphasizing the opportunity for the winner to conclude their story with a main event spot at WrestleMania 40.

Moreover, CM Punk is prominently featured in the official poster for Royal Rumble 2024, further suggesting his involvement in the event.

For those unaware, Royal Rumble 2024 is slated to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

A full preview of WWE RAW tonight

On tonight's WWE RAW, the spotlight is not only on CM Punk but also on Cody Rhodes, who is slated for a showdown against Shinsuke Nakamura. This match was set up following Nakamura's surprise attack on the American Nightmare, who claimed a connection to Rhodes through his recent vignette segments.

Additionally, fans can anticipate a highly awaited clash between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso. This match was announced last week after the Scottish Warrior launched an assault on Main Event Jey, who had just suffered a defeat against Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight title bout.

Rhea Ripley will also be in action as she takes on Maxxine Dupri in a non-title bout, while Becky Lynch is scheduled to call out Nia Jax during the show.

You can see the advertised card below:

Will CM Punk sign with Raw?

Cody Rhodes faces off against Shinsuke Nakamura

Becky Lynch wants to call out Nia Jax

Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre to go one-on-one

Maxxine Dupri to take on Rhea Ripley in non-title action

Expand Tweet

As we approach the upcoming Royal Rumble, tonight's WWE RAW is expected to contribute significantly to the build-up for the event.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.