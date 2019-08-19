RAW Preview: AJ Styles in huge title match, Top heel returns (August 19th, 2019)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 4.47K // 19 Aug 2019, 20:08 IST

The OC!

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! We're a few weeks removed from WWE Clash of Champions 2019, but it's certainly been an interesting start to the build. The conclusion of last week's RAW saw Seth Rollins suffer a beatdown at the hands of the OC, only for the Universal Champion to be saved by Braun Strowman, who handed him his title and teased being the next challenger.

Perhaps the biggest news coming out of the red brand last week is the fact that the King of The Ring tournament is set to begin. It's coming back after four full years and you might be excited to learn that it starts tonight!

The big post-SummerSlam return happened to be none other than The Boss Sasha Banks, who returned from a four-month hiatus with new hair color, taking out both an injured Natalya and Becky Lynch as well. The Women's division has just heated up and so is WWE programming. This week, we're set to see a whole lot of things that will help them build towards WWE Clash of Champions.

Here's what you need to look forward to this week!

#5. The King of The Ring brackets are revealed

Insanity!

The King of The Ring brackets are officially out and it looks absolutely incredible. We have some really nice and juicy first-round match-ups, particularly with Chad Gable taking on old partner Shelton Benjamin.

There are some really interesting first-round match-ups because we will see the likes of Kevin Owens going up against his old ally Elias while Ricochet has a huge challenge in Drew McIntyre.

We don't know who made this bracket or whether it was a random selection, but having Ricochet and McIntyre in the first round itself is going to be extremely interesting to see.

