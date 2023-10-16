WWE RAW Preview: Directionless WWE star to kick off first-time-ever feud tonight? Possibility analyzed

Tonight's Season Premiere of WWE RAW is scheduled to take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. The event holds significance as it serves as another crucial step in the build-up towards Crown Jewel 2023. However, on tonight's show, Sami Zayn will also step into his role as a solo competitor following the conclusion of his tag team partnership with Kevin Owens.

For those who are unaware, in the recent edition of SmackDown, Kevin Owens was traded to the blue brand and became its newest member. Additionally, in the post-show, the Prizefighter confirmed that Sami Zayn will remain on WWE RAW, ultimately ending their current tag team alliance in the company.

However, this shift presents a fresh opportunity for Zayn, which might possibly lead to a high-stakes clash against Gunther at the Crown Jewel Premium Live event.

The possible scenario that might unfold on tonight's WWE RAW could involve Sami Zayn confronting The Ring General. This could transpire after Gunther successfully defends his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed in the scheduled match for tonight's edition of red brand.

The confrontation between Gunther and Zayn will mark the beginning of their rivalry. It will likely lead to a match between the two at the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

It will be intriguing to witness how tonight's show unfolds and how the company decides to book Sami Zayn's first feud following the end of his alliance with Kevin Owens.

What else is going to happen on tonight's edition of WWE RAW

Besides the Intercontinental Championship, tonight's edition of the red brand will feature several other major high-profile matches and segments. This includes a rematch between The Judgment Day and the team of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The company announced last week that the villainous faction would get their rematch from Fastlane on tonight's show.

Additionally, a Falls Count Anywhere match has been announced between Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura, which holds the potential for a must-see match. Furthermore, Rhea Ripley is set to face Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout, with the conclusion likely to set up Ripley's match at Crown Jewel 2023.

Moreover, tonight's show will mark the first night for Adam Pearce as the sole General Manager of the red brand.

Overall, the upcoming edition of RAW appears to be another promising show for the fans. It will be intriguing to see how the outcomes of tonight's show add to the anticipation for Crown Jewel 2023.