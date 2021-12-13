RAW Preview: First title change of 2022 possibly revealed, Former Universal Champion to lose another feud?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. We're only a little over two weeks away from the Day 1 pay-per-view. Given that the last two episodes of SmackDown this year will be pre-taped, Day 1 could be a pay-per-view dominated by matches from RAW.

There's a better opportunity to build up to the pay-per-view on RAW, and there are several interesting feuds. Damian Priest continues his reign as the US Champion while Queen Zelina and Carmella will do so with the Women's Tag Team Titles. The preview this week highlights a lot of what happened last week on RAW and what you need to look forward to this week:

#5. What will be the aftermath of the RAW Women's Championship match last week?

17 years after Lita and Trish Stratus had their historic Women's Championship match to headline RAW, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan headlined the show. It was reported that WWE changed the original plan to have the steel cage match headline the show, and it turned out to be the right decision.

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch's feud seemed to begin even before Survivor Series, and there was a lot of anticipation ahead of the RAW Women's title feud. Liv Morgan had her best match in WWE yet as she fell short to Becky Lynch, who could only retain the RAW Women's Championship by holding on to the ropes.

It was exactly how she defeated Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021, but if anything, it perfectly represents her new attitude since returning to WWE at SummerSlam this year.

The aftermath of the RAW Women's title match should be an interesting one. Liv Morgan was a split second away from capturing the gold, but it didn't happen. Given how the match finished, the only indication was that the feud between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan will continue.

The timing couldn't be better as Becky Lynch still hasn't found an opponent to defend the RAW Women's title against at Day 1 - the January 1st, 2020 pay-per-view.

While Becky Lynch might still be the long-term champion, a report has hinted at the possibility of Liv Morgan dethroning Becky Lynch. This would likely make it the first title change of 2020, as none of the other champions seem to be in a position to drop their titles --not even 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

