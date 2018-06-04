Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE RAW Preview: 4th June, 2018

Is it time for the wrath of Rollins to unleash on Elias?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 19:31 IST
5.62K

We're less than two weeks away from Money In The Bank and Brock Lesnar is nowhere in sight. Tonight's WWE RAW sees two former Universal Champions go head to head as well as a match between Bobby Roode and Braun Strowman.

Tonight, Nia Jax will face Ronda Rousey's friend Natalya as she looks to send a further message. As we head closer to Money In The Bank we could also find out who will face Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy next.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The next step for Zayn and Lashley

Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn's feud hasn't gone well so far. They will face each other at Money In The Bank but after another disappointing segment between them last week, following the debacle with "Lashley's sisters", this feud seems dead in the water. It will be interesting to see what WWE do to rescue it.

WWE Raw Seth Rollins Bobby Lashley
