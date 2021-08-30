RAW Preview: Huge Champion vs Champion feud to begin, Popular star getting a title push after 3 years?

We're 9 days removed from SummerSlam and it's the second episode of RAW since the biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year. Last week's episode was a great one, even though there were no big debuts or returns.

It wasn't needed as it started on a high note and ended on one as well. Last week on RAW, the show was essentially centered around RK-Bro. But even then, there were quite a few other rivalries that began, as well as a big break-up.

With a new direction on RAW post-SummerSlam, the next big step is towards Extreme Rules 2021.

What is going to happen on the second RAW building up to Extreme Rules? Find out below:

#6. Bobby Lashley takes on Sheamus on RAW

Last week on RAW, The Almighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley opened the show. He wasn't exactly humble about his win over Goldberg at SummerSlam, nor was he apologetic about his attack on Gage.

Newly-crowned United States Champion Damian Priest confronted Bobby Lashley, leading to a Champion vs. Champion match. It didn't last too long, as Sheamus interfered.

This led to a tag team match on RAW where Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre faced Bobby Lashley & Sheamus. Things didn't go the former United States Champion's way as Lashley abandoned him, leaving him to the wolves.

In this case, the wolf was Drew McIntyre, who finished his long-time rival with a Claymore.

Backstage later on, Bobby Lashley was confronted by Sheamus in the locker room and the two had to be kept apart. This week on RAW, Lashley and Sheamus will go head-to-head.

But what will it eventually lead to? Most likely a Champion vs. Champion match for Extreme Rules with just the WWE title on the line. We expect Bobby Lashley to get the win over Sheamus on RAW before moving on to Priest.

Unfortunately for Drew McIntyre, he must wait for Bobby Lashley to get dethroned before challenging for the WWE Championship again.

Will Damian Priest make his presence known to The Almighty on RAW this week?

