WWE RAW Preview: March 11th 2019

The final major stop on the road to WrestleMania is finished. We're just about four weeks removed from the Grandest Stage of Them All, and this has undoubtedly been one of the most exciting builds to a WrestleMania in years. That's right, years!

Fastlane was quite a great PPV, and we saw WrestleMania matches become official, WrestleMania matches teased, champions look strong, and some major contenders emerging. On the red brand's side of things, The Revival walked out still RAW Tag Team Champions, The Boss 'N' Hug Connection defeated Nia Jax & Tamina in their first title defense, Becky Lynch secured her WrestleMania main event spot in unusual fashion, while The Shield stood tall one last time.

With no PPVs left, there's going to be four straight weeks until WrestleMania, and the road is set to take a lot of twists and turns as we come to the conclusion of it. Here's what to expect from Monday Night RAW this week!

#5 Finn Balor puts the Intercontinental title on the line

Finn Balor didn't have an Intercontinental Championship match for some reason, but WWE has ensured to right that wrong by having him defend the title on the RAW after Fastlane.

He defends against Bobby Lashley, who has had a lot of tension with his hype man Lio Rush of late. Despite this, we've seen that not many superstars are able to hold on to the Intercontinental title for long.

With such stiff competition, Balor's few-week-long title reign could already be in serious jeopardy.

Could we see an unexpected title change with Bobby Lashley becoming a 2-time Intercontinental Champion?

There's a very high chance that the winner of this match will walk into WrestleMania defending the Intercontinental Championship. Fans will hope that it's Balor who gets that honor.

