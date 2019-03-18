×
WWE RAW Preview: March 18th, 2019

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
18 Mar 2019

E

It's the third last RAW before WrestleMania 35. You read that right. Next week will be the penultimate episode of RAW, and time seems to be flying faster as we quickly wind up the road to WrestleMania.

And what an episode it was last week! It ended with a No DQ Falls Count Anywhere match between Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose. McIntyre ended up beating Ambrose, but brutalized him afterwards, much to the shock of Renee Young on commentary.

Kurt Angle revealed that he'll be retiring at WrestleMania 35, and is set to announce his opponent. On his potentially last match on RAW, he wrestled and defeated Apollo Crews in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

Bobby Lashley became the new Intercontinental champion, while Ronda Rousey was confronted by an unlikely name. Brock Lesnar's old roommate Shelton Benjamin made a shocking RAW debut, while the Batista and Triple H segment was....something.

Without dragging on, let's look forward to what you can expect for RAW this week!

#7. Seth Rollins looks for retribution

E

On the very night that Brock Lesnar returns, Seth Rollins will have to take on Drew McIntyre in a grudge match for his Shield-brother Dean Ambrose. It seems like all the bad blood has been put aside between the two, and with Ambrose's future uncertain, he got rag-dolled and brutalized by Drew McIntyre last week.

The Scottish Psychopath truly lived up to his name, and Seth Rollins has a big challenge ahead of him on RAW. Will he manage to walk out with the victory? McIntyre really hasn't been losing all that often, to begin with.

Moreover, his confrontation with Brock Lesnar will likely be later on the show, so it's going to be interesting how things work out for Seth Rollins. It could end up being really bad.

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
