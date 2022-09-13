WWE RAW Preview: Massive in-ring return after 9 months, Edge faces 25-year-old star for the first time, exciting title feuds ahead of Extreme Rules 2022

We are all set for this week’s episode of WWE RAW. The upcoming show will feature an exciting title match and a much-awaited in-ring return. The creative team will look to build compelling feuds with the red brand as we prepare for Extreme Rules.

Top superstars are expected to seize their opportunities and deliver impressive performances as new storylines develop on the show.

Here’s a look at a few things that could transpire on WWE RAW this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1. Johnny Gargano makes his in-ring return on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano made a huge return on WWE RAW last month. He has since been involved in a feud with Austin Theory on the red brand. Mr. Money in the Bank believes that he has achieved everything that Gargano hoped for in his career and thus holds a superior position over his former mentor.

Gargano is determined to humble the top heel on WWE RAW. Before that, he is looking forward to his first WWE match in nine months. As of this writing, there is no confirmation on his opponent for tonight’s show.

However, we expect him to cross paths with Theory either inside the squared circle or in a post-match altercation.

#2. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair set to issue an open challenge

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair last defended her title at SummerSlam 2022. Since then, she has been involved with the Bayley-led heel stable with Alexa Bliss and Asuka in her corner. The two teams faced off in a match at Clash at the Castle, which ended with Bayley pinning the reigning champion.

Belair is now scheduled to issue an open challenge for her title on RAW this week. Considering Bayley is the first superstar to pin Belair on WWE television this year, she will be the frontrunner in the list of potential challengers.

However, the creative team was able to pull off an interesting swerve by introducing someone new to the title picture.

#3. Edge seeks revenge against Dominik following the huge betrayal

Dominik turned heel at Clash at the Castle when he attacked Edge with a low blow and followed it up by assaulting his father, Rey Mysterio. Since then, the young star has found new allies in Judgment Day.

On Last week's episode, he helped Damian Priest in his match against Rey Mysterio. He is scheduled to lock horns with Edge in a singles match tonight.

This is a huge opportunity for Dominik to prove his mettle following an interesting change in his on-screen character. Moreover, Judgment Day members Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley are expected to accompany him during the match against the Rated-R Superstar.

Edge wants revenge but still has a soft corner for his former tag team partner’s son. Will he let his emotions interfere with this objective while squaring against Dominik during their first match on WWE RAW?

#4. Women's Tag Team Championship match confirmed for WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with a win against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the tournament finals. The Damage CTRL members now have another shot at the title.

The heel duo are determined to make up for their previous loss when they challenge Rodriguez and Aliyah for the title on RAW tonight.

We also expect Bayley to be present at ringside during the title match, and she might interfere in the bout to make her presence known. While it is highly unlikely that the newly-crowned champions will drop their titles this week, underestimating the challengers would be a mistake.

Could this lead to a full-fledged title feud between both teams ahead of Extreme Rules?

Are you excited to see the upcoming action-packed episode of RAW? Sounds off in the comments section below!

