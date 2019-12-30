WWE RAW Preview- New addition to the commentary desk, Injury to top star to majorly change plans?

Samoa Joe will be the central focus of 2019's final RAW

Yet another year has passed and the wrestling that we've seen over the course of the past year has been truly extraordinary, in my personal opinion. While the booking may have been hit and miss, the men and women of WWE always give it their all, when the bell rings.

Because it is going to be the final RAW of the year, I'm sure that the lineup is certain to be very packed. Very little has been actually announced for the show, but we can all guess what is in store for fans.

As always, I request you all to leave a comment and let me know what you're looking forward to, from this episode of RAW and from the red brand in the coming year. Also, do you prefer RAW to SmackDown at this point in time?

So, what can we expect on the final RAW of the year?

#5 Samoa Joe to be replaced at the booth

I’m totally ready for face Samoa Joe. I think everyone is, right?



Rollins and AOP really clicking for me, too. pic.twitter.com/xRlKwvp3mh — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) December 24, 2019

Seth Rollins and The AOP probably believe that there's no stopping them at all. After all, they've got the numbers and they are quite a formidable pairing too. But little did they know that they decided to pick a fight with the wrong man last week.

Samoa Joe had been injured, only providing his expert insights from behind the commentary desk, when he got into a tussle with Rollins and his 'muscle'. Rumors indicate that he will be replaced at the desk and will stride into battle against the trio. It is unclear who his replacement will be, at this particular point in time.

But one thing that we know for sure is that Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio do not particularly care for these new heels and they can totally form a babyface faction to face off against these three despicable villains.

