WWE RAW Preview: November 19th 2018

Rohit Nath
Top 5 / Top 10
5.22K   //    19 Nov 2018, 20:11 IST

RAW was dominant
RAW was dominant

Survivor Series is officially in the books and boy oh boy - did RAW dominate! For some odd reason, WWE chose to ignore the Kickoff show match where SmackDown Live beat RAW and only counted the main card matches.

However, even then, RAW beat SmackDown Live 6-0. We've seen the likes of last year where it was all down the line, but this was truly something else. It's safe to say that Stephanie McMahon is going to be a happy woman after what transpired.

In both the Men's and Women's match-ups, RAW won, with the controversial Nia Jax picking up the win for the women, while Braun Strowman eliminated four out of the five SmackDown Live members.

Fans are eager to know what the aftermath is. The calendar year flies by fast and we begin the build to TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs and before we know it, Royal Rumble season will begin and then the road to WrestleMania.

Here's what you have to look forward to tonight on RAW.

 Braun Strowman to get what he wants

Enter caption

Before Survivor Series, Braun Strowman was screwed out of the Universal Championship by acting General Manager Baron Corbin. A furious Strowman wanted to lay waste to Corbin, but Stephanie McMahon made a deal with him: If Braun Strowman were to lead RAW to victory at Survivor Series, he would get another Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar. But before that, he wanted Baron Corbin.

Yesterday, Strowman cleaned house and he was then attacked by Corbin from behind after the match. Corbin then walked away with McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush, the former two of whom were also survivors.

It seems like they teased creating a group and a new faction with Corbin, McIntyre, Lashley & Lio Rush could be formed on RAW tonight!

Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
